Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 2

The Black and Gold Scrimmage will take place today

Aug 02, 2014 at 01:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will have their first scrimmage of training camp today. Follow along with live updates. Coach Payton and players will speak with the media around 11 a.m. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive
  1. Watch Friday's quarterback challenege, where Sean Payton and the QBs competed in Red Zone target practice.
  1. Click through the photo galleries from Friday's: practice, walkthrough, fans and top 10.
  1. Read John DeShazier's column: Rookies trying to make their mark on Saints special teams
  1. Take a look at Saturday's Morning Break to see what is being written about the Saints.
