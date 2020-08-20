Fayard's Key Takeaways From Saints Training Camp 2020: Aug. 20

A couple of key takeaways from the New Orleans Saints training camp practice on Thursday, Aug. 20:

1. MORE BITE: For the second time in three practices, the Saints were outdoors, in full pads at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. And portions of practice definitely were more spirited, including near the close, when an incomplete pass – the defense has made its mark during practices – led to some chatter and stare-down between several defensive backs and receiver Michael Thomas. Good stuff.

2. HILL CLIMBING: There was a Josh Hill sighting. The veteran tight end hasn't yet been able to practice, but he did get in some individual work with a member of the training staff. No word on his return, but he's an integral part of the Saints' offense.