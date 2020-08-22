Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Fayard's Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints training camp: Aug. 22

Jameis Winston's arm strength impresses

Aug 22, 2020 at 02:38 PM
Photos from Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Saints Training Camp as the New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.

Here are few noticeable items from the New Orleans Saints' practice on Saturday, Aug. 22 on the outdoor fields at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

  1. PEAT: Left guard Andrus Peat was on the field, though in a limited capacity, for the first time since the media has been allowed to view practice. Peat didn't go through any drills with the team; he did work on the side with a member of the training staff. But any work on the field means he's has taken another step toward joining practice.
  2. WINSTON SLINGLING: No lies have been told. When coaches and teammates have spoken highly about quarterback Jameis Winston's ability to throw the football, they haven't been exaggerating. Winston's timing hasn't been perfect with receivers, and his accuracy hasn't been totally pinpoint, but he made a pair of corner-route touchdown throws to tight end Jared Cook in a 1-on-1, red-zone passing drill – dropped in over the defender – that were outstanding, considering the coverage.
  3. SWEARINGER THE ENFORCER: Safety D.J. Swearinger brings an element of physicality to the defense that you have to love. In one instance, he jammed a tight end to the point the tight end couldn't create a release. He has been in the middle of the action, including a few PBUs, in training camp.
  4. NO PADS: Practice No. 5 was outside, helmets and shoulder pads, after the Saints had back-to-back days of full pads on the outdoor fields.

