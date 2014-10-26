Dr. Sally Spahn named Saints\Chevron Teacher of the Week before Packers game

Chevron and the Saints will continue to show their commitment to the development and education of our children by recognizing Teacher of the Week Dr. Sally Spahn.

Spahn is a New Orleans native who currently teaches ninth grade physics, chemistry and biology at Ben Franklin High School.

As a 25-year veteran of teaching the sciences, she has focused on the Modeling Method for the past five years which challenges her students to "work smarter" by deriving their own formulas.

Spahn indicated that being honored by the Saints meant a lot to her, and that honoring teachers is a very positive practice.

"I'm genuinely honored, and a little taken aback. I do what I do on a regular basis, and I've been teaching for 25 years, but I think education is important and I think we should honor our teachers. I'm really quite pleased," Spahn said. "There's a whole bunch of students watching the game tonight hoping that some of this gets televised. They're really excited about it. They're in the video that will be seen later this evening and they were thrilled to be a part of it. I think just knowing that they're important — I get honored, that honors them."

Spahn also revealed her philosophy on teaching.

"Students are individuals. All of them have gifts and the teachers job is to really find what works for each kid and how to open them up to the love of learning."