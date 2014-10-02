Deluxe Fan Experience Up for Grabs From Non-winning Louisiana Lottery SAINTS Scratch-offs

From now until Oct. 20, players can enter their non-winning Louisiana Lottery $5 SAINTS scratch-offs into the game's second second-chance drawing to be eligible to win the 2014 Deluxe Fan Experience Package including limousine transportation to and from the Nov. 9 game against San Francisco for the winner and three guests, four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the game, pregame field passes, one night hotel accommodation (two rooms) and $500 spending cash, plus four authentic Saints jerseys to declare their spirit! In addition, nine lucky winners will receive either an autographed jersey, helmet or football.

The 2014 SAINTS scratch-off game includes three scenes with the team's iconic fleur-de-lis logo emblazoned in shiny gold metallic ink with top prizes of $100,000 plus the opportunity to enter nonwinning tickets into a series of second-chance drawings to win unique game-day prize experiences or official autographed Saints merchandise.

"We upped our game with this year's experience prizes that include exclusive access to areas of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and game activities usually off-limits to fans," explained Lottery President Rose Hudson. "When players don't win an instant prize on SAINTS, they can use it to enter their favorite second-chance drawing to win a one-of-a-kind experience guaranteed to make this Saints season one to remember!"

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of non-winning $5 SAINTS scratch-off tickets and mail one ticket per envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.

During the first second-chance drawing held Sept. 16, John Pickens' nonwinning Louisiana Lottery SAINTS scratch-off was selected from more than 10,000 entries to win the 2014 Saints Tunnel Team Experience Prize Package.

Originally from Idaho, Pickens has been a die-hard fan Saints fan for decades. "I adopted them as my team when I moved to Louisiana in 1969," he said.

The 62-year-old winner from Summit, Miss., said he plans to take his wife and children to accompany him on the field as the Saints come marching into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome ahead of the Oct. 5 game against Tampa Bay. The prize package also includes four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the game, pregame field passes, hotel accommodations and $500 spending cash.

"I usually watch the games alone so I can focus!" Pickens joked, but readily admitted that this would be a wonderful exception to his typical game-day routine.

Also during the game's first second-chance drawing, nine finalists won official autographed Saints merchandise. Patricia Gonsuron of New Iberia, Mary Muilenburg of Houma and Jay Doucet of Metairie won an autographed jersey. Gary D. Robinson of Alexandria, Geraldine Hopper of Metairie and Rayar Johnson of Buckatunna, Miss., won an autographed helmet. John W. McDonner of Jarreau, Reggil Harris of Baton Rouge and Patrick Dean of LaPlace won an autographed football.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules, prizes and a second-chance drawing schedule can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.