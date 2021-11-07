Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Live Updates from Saints vs. Falcons Week 9 | 2021 NFL

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 9 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.

Nov 07, 2021 at 11:20 AM
New Orleans Saints

Related Content

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Atlanta Falcons | NFL Week 9

Juwan Johnson listed as inactive for Week 9
Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 9 vs. Falcons

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 9 game against Atlanta
Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons 2021 NFL Week 9

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 7, 2021
Saints vs Falcons Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 9

Atlanta leads the overall series 52-51, but New Orleans has a 21-9 advantage over the Falcons since Head Coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006.
Notes from New Orleans Saints win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints record sixth consecutive regular season win over Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints encounter, overcome another setback to post impressive victory over Tampa Bay

Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston in second quarter of 36-27 win
Trevor Siemian, defense lead New Orleans Saints to 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Siemian steps in to lead Saints to big home win; P.J. Williams seals it with pick-six
Live Updates from Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 8 | 2021 NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 8 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFL Week 8

Ian Book, Jalyn Jolmes, and Malcolm Roach are healthy inactives
Safety Malcolm Jenkins constantly engaged on and off the field | 2021 Saints Week 8 program cover story

Jenkins never takes a minute off
Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 8 game against Tampa Bay
