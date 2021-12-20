New Orleans Saints full 2022 NFL schedule, opponents

Get the first look at the New Orleans Saints schedule and opponents for 2022 NFL season:
Home Games:
Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, AFC West TBD, NFC North TBD
Away Games:
Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC East TBD
Breakdown of the games in 2022:
- New Orleans will play a total of 6 games against the other 3 NFC South teams
- The Saints will play 4 games against the NFC West
- There will be 4 games against AFC North opponents
- 2 games will be played against the NFC North and East teams that finished in the same spot as the Saints did in their divisions
- 1 home game against the AFC West team that finishes in the same spot as the Saints do in their division
The full NFL schedule will be announced in the spring and stay tuned for the Saints final 2022 opponents list following the 2021 season.