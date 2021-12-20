Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints full 2022 NFL schedule, opponents

Take a first look at the New Orleans Saints opponents for the 2022 season

Dec 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Falcons-NOSATL-Final-110721-0349
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

Get the first look at the New Orleans Saints schedule and opponents for 2022 NFL season:

Home Games:

Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, AFC West TBD, NFC North TBD

Away Games:

Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC East TBD

Breakdown of the games in 2022:

  • New Orleans will play a total of 6 games against the other 3 NFC South teams
  • The Saints will play 4 games against the NFC West
  • There will be 4 games against AFC North opponents
  • 2 games will be played against the NFC North and East teams that finished in the same spot as the Saints did in their divisions
  • 1 home game against the AFC West team that finishes in the same spot as the Saints do in their division

The full NFL schedule will be announced in the spring and stay tuned for the Saints final 2022 opponents list following the 2021 season.

Related Content

news

NFL moves start time of New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game to 3:25 p.m.

Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 27

Saints will play host to the Miami Dolphins at 7:15 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints place receiver-returner Deonte Harris, three others on Covid-19 list

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also expected to miss Monday's game vs. Dolphins
Advertising