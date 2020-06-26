Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, Jun 26, 2020 12:19 PM

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Denver Broncos

The Saints travel to Denver to take on the Broncos on Nov. 29

New Orleans Saints
CP-NOS-DEN-Robertson-2560-061120
Michael C. Hebert

Opponent: Denver Broncos
Coach: Vic Fangio
Quarterback: Drew Lock
2019 record: 7-9, second in AFC West
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016: Broncos 25, Saints 23
2020 game: Sunday, Nov. 29 – Week 12 at 3:05 p.m. (CST) on Fox
Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Broncos-Saints series record: Broncos lead 9-2-0

2019 season recap:

The Denver Broncos stumbled to an 0-4 start, the first time since 1999. After a 2-6 start quarterback Joe Flacco was replaced by Brandon Allen, who continued the losing trend by going 1-2. Former Mizzou star quarterback Drew Lock made his NFL debut in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and led the Broncos to a 23-20 win. Lock would end the season with a 4-1 record, with the loss coming against Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. Running back Phillip Lindsay made NFL history by becoming the first undrafted player to rush for 1,000-plus yards in consecutive seasons to start his career. After the slow start, Denver recovered to finish 7-9, ultimately missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Vic Fangio will enter his second season as the head coach and will look to improve with a young core group of players.

Notable additions:

  • Running back – Melvin Gordon III
  • Guard – Graham Glasgow
  • Cornerback – A.J. Bouye

Notable losses:

  • Cornerback – Chris Harris Jr.
  • Safety – Will Parks
  • Defensive end – Derek Wolfe

