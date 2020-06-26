2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos stumbled to an 0-4 start, the first time since 1999. After a 2-6 start quarterback Joe Flacco was replaced by Brandon Allen, who continued the losing trend by going 1-2. Former Mizzou star quarterback Drew Lock made his NFL debut in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and led the Broncos to a 23-20 win. Lock would end the season with a 4-1 record, with the loss coming against Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. Running back Phillip Lindsay made NFL history by becoming the first undrafted player to rush for 1,000-plus yards in consecutive seasons to start his career. After the slow start, Denver recovered to finish 7-9, ultimately missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Vic Fangio will enter his second season as the head coach and will look to improve with a young core group of players.