Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 10:23 AM

2019 opponents for New Orleans Saints have been determined

With the first-place team being determined in each in NFC division, the 2019 opponents for the New Orleans Saints have been finalized. In addition to regular home-and-away games vs. NFC South foes, the Saints are matched up with the AFC South and NFC West next season and will play division winners Dallas (home) and Chicago (away).

The Saints opponents and their 2018 records through 15 games are listed below:

Home

Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

Carolina Panthers (6-9)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10)

Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

San Francisco 49ers (4-11)

Houston Texans (10-5)

Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

Dallas Cowboys (9-6)

Away

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans (9-6)

Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

Chicago Bears (11-4)

Los Angeles Rams (12-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

The NFL traditionally announces the dates and times for each game in April.

