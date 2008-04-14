2008 Regular Season Schedule To Be Announced

<span> <span style="">2008 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE TO BE UNVEILED ON NEWORLEANSSAINTS.COM, NFL NETWORK & NFL.COM TOMORROW AT 1:00 PM CT </span> </span> <span> </span> <br> <span> </span> <span> <span style="">NewOrleansSaints.Com & NFL.com to Post NFL and Team-by-Team Schedules </span> </span> <span> </span> <br> <span> The waiting will cease for New Orleans Saints fans on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 PM when the 2008 regular season schedule will be announced.

NewOrleansSaints.com, as well as NFL.com and the NFL Network's NFL Total Access 2008 Schedule Release Show sponsored by GMC, has been extended to two hours for the announcement of the National Football League's regular season playing schedule.

The show will air Tuesday, April 15 at 1:00 PM CT and will encore at 5:00 PM CT and 8:30 PM CT. NFL.com will make available the entire league and team-by-team schedules and feature show clips throughout the day.

The NFL Total Access 2008 Schedule Release Show will be hosted by Fran Charles joined by analysts Jamie Dukes, Steve Mariucci, Deion Sanders, Solomon Wilcots and reporter Adam Schefter.

The schedule will be announced on a week-by-week basis, highlighting all the compelling games and culminating with a countdown of the 10 most-anticipated match-ups of 2008.