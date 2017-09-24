Rookie cornerback Arthur Maulet will make his regular-season debut for Saints

Charlotte, N.C. – Rookie cornerback and New Orleans native Arthur Maulet will make his regular-season debut for the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Maulet, an undrafted rookie who played at Bonnabel High, was signed off the practice squad, along with cornerback Justin Hardee , as the Saints looked to lend support to their depleted cornerback position against the Panthers. Rookie starter Marshon Lattimore (concussion) and veteran Sterling Moore (chest) were inactive for the game.

Also active for the first time this season will be cornerback Ken Crawley , an undrafted rookie last year who started five games and played in 15.

Maulet and Hardee figure to bolster the Saints’ special teams units; Maulet caused a fumble on a special teams tackle during preseason. Too, New Orleans added defensive tackle David Parry from the practice squad.

Offensively, expect the Saints to go with the same line for the second consecutive game: left tackle Andrus Peat , left guard Senio Kelemete , center Max Unger , right guard Larry Warford and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk .