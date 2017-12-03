John DeShazier's key ingredients to a Saints victory presented by Papa John's

The New Orleans Saints (8-3) tasted defeat last Sunday for the first time in almost 10 weeks and still, they remain atop the NFC South Division standings. The reason for that is an eight-game winning streak that began with a victory over Carolina (8-3) at Bank of America Stadium. If the Saints are going to sweep the season series with the Panthers, win Sunday’s game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and take a one-game lead in the standings, there are several critical factors that likely will have to fall into place.
1. New Orleans uncharacteristically is converting 39 percent of the time on third down and the last two games even have been below that mark (4-of-12 against Washington, 3-of-13 against the Rams). Against the Rams, it helped contribute to a lopsided number of plays run (73-52 in favor of Los Angeles) and time of possession (35:26 to 24:34, Rams). That can’t happen against the Panthers, who lead the league in possession time (33:32 per game). The Saints need to be able to get off the field defensively (they’ve done that; opponents are converting 39.6 percent of the time on third down) and offensively, they have to convert to keep alive drives. Quarterback
2. It’s not a mirage. The Saints can run the ball, to the tune of 142.1 rushing yards per game.
3. Now that Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is healthier, he’s running more. In the last eight games, he has run for 418 yards and four touchdowns on 69 carries; he ran 14 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in the first three games, including just 16 yards on three carries against the Saints. New Orleans would much rather see him in the pocket as a passer, as would most Panthers opponents. If Newton is running and helping out the ground game, which averages 129.2 yards, then the Panthers have a defense on its heels. If the run game is under control, then Saints defensive end Cam Jordan (a team-leading 10 sacks, and the NFC Defensive Player of the Month) will give the Panthers’ offensive tackles fits. The Saints sacked Newton four times and intercepted him three times in the first game, so you know which Newton they’d prefer to see.
4. If the Panthers do decide to test the Saints through the air, starting cornerback
5. This is another “special teams alert” week. Carolina’s Kaelin Clay returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown for the Panthers against the Jets last Sunday. The Saints didn’t cover Rams returner Pharoh Cooper (three punt returns for a 19.7-yard average, four kickoff returns for a 27.5-yard average) nearly as well as they’d hoped. A clean cover game always is significant.