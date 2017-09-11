John DeShazier: Saints helmet stickers from loss to Vikings

OFFENSE: The New Orleans Saints are going to need some receivers to step up in the absence of Willie Snead IV , who served the first game of his three-game suspension Monday night. Tight end Coby Fleener looked ready for an increased role against the Vikings. Fleener caught five passes for 54 yards (both tied for team highs) and the Saints’ lone touchdown against Minnesota. His 24-yard snatch, contested on a nice seam route, was the kind of play that the Saints have envisioned from him. And he also showed a presence as a blocker, helping rookie left tackle Ryan Ramczyk deal with Vikings defensive end Everett Griffen on occasion. Bigger and better things are expected of Fleener in his second year as a Saint, and he looks willing and able to deliver.

DEFENSE: Every time defensive end Cam Jordan steps on the field, you expect production. He was as relentless as always Monday, producing the Saints’ only sack, drawing a holding penalty, batting a pass that he nearly intercepted in the end zone (it was a jaw-dropping play and he likely would’ve come up with his first career pick if linebacker A.J. Klein hadn’t crashed into him while pursuing the ball), and also producing two quarterback hits. He’s going to need some help, and soon, because he was the consistent pass rush threat. The Saints have to be the team that was disruptive against the pass in the preseason if they’re going to have any success defensively, and they’re going to have to play off Jordan better up front.