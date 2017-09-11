John DeShazier: Linebacker Adam Bighill to make NFL debut vs. Vikings

Minneapolis - Linebacker Adam Bighill will make his NFL regular-season debut against the Vikings in the Saints’ season-opener Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bighill, a fan favorite during preseason and former CFL star, was activated from the practice squad (the contract of offensive tackle Bryce Harris was terminated to create a spot) for the linebacker-thin Saints, who entered the game with two linebackers inactive (Nate Stupar and Stephone Anthony ). He will bolster the special teams units and also has shown he can play effective snaps at linebacker, if necessary.

Bighill gives the Saints five active linebackers against the Vikings.

A somewhat surprising inactive for the Saints was cornerback Ken Crawley , who spent a lot of time working with the No. 1 defense in training camp. That left the Saints with four active cornerbacks ( Marshon Lattimore , P.J. Williams , De’Vante Harris and Sterling Moore ), and with five safeties. But given that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen routinely employs three-safety packages defensively, the Saints should be in good shape in the secondary.