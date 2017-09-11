Up Next
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 6:10 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Vikings The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
  • Wed., Sep. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 12:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Patriots The New Orleans Saints take on the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Mon., Sep. 18, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 22, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 12:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Panthers The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
John DeShazier: Linebacker Adam Bighill to make NFL debut vs. Vikings

Posted 39 minutes ago

John DeShazier Senior Writer NewOrleansSaints.com John DeShazier Archive

Former CFL star called up from practice squad

Minneapolis - Linebacker Adam Bighill will make his NFL regular-season debut against the Vikings in the Saints’ season-opener Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bighill, a fan favorite during preseason and former CFL star, was activated from the practice squad (the contract of offensive tackle Bryce Harris was terminated to create a spot) for the linebacker-thin Saints, who entered the game with two linebackers inactive (Nate Stupar and Stephone Anthony). He will bolster the special teams units and also has shown he can play effective snaps at linebacker, if necessary.

Bighill gives the Saints five active linebackers against the Vikings.

A somewhat surprising inactive for the Saints was cornerback Ken Crawley, who spent a lot of time working with the No. 1 defense in training camp. That left the Saints with four active cornerbacks (Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams, De’Vante Harris and Sterling Moore), and with five safeties. But given that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen routinely employs three-safety packages defensively, the Saints should be in good shape in the secondary.

The remaining inactives were quarterback Taysom Hill, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, receiver Austin Carr and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

