Win BIG with SAINTS GAME ON! from the Louisiana Lottery



Calling all Saints fans! Win up to $100,000 with the Lottery’s ninth consecutive Saints themed scratch-off – SAINTS GAME ON! In addition to cash prizes, players can enter a series of second-chance drawings to win official autographed merchandise, plus unique game-day experiences.

The next second-chance drawing deadline is Oct. 9. Entries received by this date will be eligible to win a 2017 Saints Suite Access Prize Package to the Dec. 3 game against Carolina. Five winners will be randomly selected to receive this prize package, including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite and a visit by a former Saints player.

Also during the drawing, one winner will be selected to receive a 2017 Deluxe Prize Package including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the Nov. 5 game against Tampa Bay, four pregame field passes, one night hotel accommodation (two rooms), limo transportation to and from the game with a former Saints player, four authentic Saints jerseys and $500 spending cash.

Entries received from Oct. 10 to Nov. 6 will be eligible to win one 2017 Tunnel Team Prize Package including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, four entertainment passes to be on the field as the Saints come marching in ahead of the Dec. 3 game against Carolina, one night hotel accommodation (two rooms), a parking pass and $500 spending cash.

During these two drawings, nine additional drawing winners will receive an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet.

Lastly, entries received from Nov. 7 until the to-be-announced deadline will be eligible to win one Saints 2018 Season Prize Package, including four Plaza Sideline tickets for the 2018 football season (preseason and regular season), four pregame field passes for each of those games, a 2018 parking pass and a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will also view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria.

To enter, players should complete the information on the back of nonwinning $5 SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-off tickets and mail one ticket per envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.

In addition, fans are invited to join the Lottery for a series of exciting tailgate promotions held outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to select Saints home games. The games include Oct. 15 against Denver, Nov. 5 against Tampa Bay and Dec. 3 against Carolina.

Players who purchase all three SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-offs during one of the promotions will receive an official SAINTS GAME ON! T-shirt. Players who purchase $20 of SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-offs will receive a T-shirt and also entered into a drawing for the chance to win an autographed Saints jersey.

The Lottery printed 1.2 million tickets, and approximate overall odds of winning an instant prize on the game are 1 in 3.97. Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com/saints-game-on. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.