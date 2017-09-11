Statement from Saints receiver Willie Snead IV

New Orleans Saints receiver Willie Snead IV on Friday was suspended by the NFL for three games. On Friday evening Snead issued the statement below:

"I first, want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Saints Organization, to all the New Orleans Saints Fans & people that have followed me my whole career. I am truly disappointed & embarrassed by my actions that have lead to this decision.

"I want to thank my family, Mickey Loomis, Coach Payton & my teammates for their amazing support for me in this tough time. I can't change what happened but I can make sure this never happens again. I won't let this careless act define my career in the NFL or my life.

"I want all of my teammates, fans & coaches to know that I can not wait to rejoin the team again & help us accomplish Our goals for this season. WhoDat #TrustGod"