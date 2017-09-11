Up Next
  • Wed., Sep. 06, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 08, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sat., Sep. 09, 2017 7:30 AM - 10:00 AM CDT Saints Kickoff Run 5K Kickoff the Saints season at the sixth annual 5K (3.1 miles) race! Register here >>
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Mon., Sep. 11, 2017 6:10 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Vikings The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
  • Wed., Sep. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Sep. 17, 2017 12:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints vs. Patriots The New Orleans Saints take on the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Mon., Sep. 18, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
News and Events

Statement from Saints receiver Willie Snead IV

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Snead issued the statement Friday evening

New Orleans Saints receiver Willie Snead IV on Friday was suspended by the NFL for three games. On Friday evening Snead issued the statement below:

"I first, want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Saints Organization, to all the New Orleans Saints Fans & people that have followed me my whole career. I am truly disappointed & embarrassed by my actions that have lead to this decision.

"I want to thank my family, Mickey Loomis, Coach Payton & my teammates for their amazing support for me in this tough time. I can't change what happened but I can make sure this never happens again. I won't let this careless act define my career in the NFL or my life.

"I want all of my teammates, fans & coaches to know that I can not wait to rejoin the team again & help us accomplish Our goals for this season. WhoDat #TrustGod"