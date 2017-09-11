Saints vs. Vikings: Postgame notes

Postgame notes from the Saints vs. Vikings Week 1 contest.

• With the loss, New Orleans Saints start the regular season 0 -1. The Saints return to action on Sunday, Sept. 17 when they host the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised on CBS.

• The Vikings outgained the Saints 470-344.

• QB Drew Brees completed 27-of-37 passes for a total of 291 yards with an eight-yard touchdown pass to TE Coby Fleener.

• RB Mark Ingram carried the ball for 17 yards on six attempts while also hauling in five catches for 54 yards.

• RB Alvin Kamara had seven carries for a total of 18 yards and had four catches for 20 yards.

• OL Ryan Ramczyk made his first NFL start at left tackle, becoming the first Saints rookie to start at left tackle in a season opener since Jim Dombrowski in 1986.

• TE Coby Fleener caught his first pass of the game for a 24-yard gain. Fleener also reeled in the only touchdown for the Saints with an eight-yard touchdown catch. Fleener finished with five catches for 54 yards.

• WR Michael Thomas finished the game with 45 yards on five catches and eight targets.

• WR Ted Ginn Jr. had four catches for 53 yards.

• WR Tommylee Lewis recorded the longest reception, reeling in a 52-yard catch.

• DE Cameron Jordan recorded the first and only sack for the Saints, causing a five-yard loss. Jordan now has 47.5 sacks, surpassing Charles Grant to move into eighth in club record books.

• DE Alex Okafor recorded six total tackles, with four of those tackles being solo.

• LB A.J. Klein led the team with 11 tackles, eight being solo.

• S Chris Banjo recorded two special team tackles

• CB P.J. Williams recorded eight tackles.

• S Kenny Vaccaro made his 56th career start while recording six tackles (five solo).

• K Wil Lutz nailed a 43-yard field goal, 21-yard field goal, a 24-yard field goal, and 20-yard field goal scoring the Saints' first 12 points.

• P Thomas Morstead punted three times for 171 yards (57.0 avg.) with a long of 68 yards and one punt dropped inside the 20-yard line.