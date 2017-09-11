Saints vs Texans: Postgame Notes

- With the win, New Orleans moves to 2-1 on the preseason. The Saints return to action on Thursday, Aug. 31 when they play the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes – Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
- This is the first preseason shutout for the Saints since August 23, 2008, when they played at Cincinnati against the Bengals winning 13-0.
- This win marks the first preseason winning streak for the Saints since 2014 when they started 3-0.
- With the win, the Saints become 5-5 against the Texans in the preseason.
- New Orleans’ defense held the Texans to only 246 total net yards with an average gain of only 3.7, while recording four sacks for a total loss of 22 yards.
- New Orleans out rushed the Texans 111-57.
- New Orleans out gained the Texans 315-246.
- At the end of the first quarter, the Saints led the Texans by a score of 3-0. The Saints also led in first downs (five), total net yards (96), average gain (5.1), rushing yards (41), passing yards (51) and time of possession (10:25).
- New Orleans successfully held the Texans to only 5-of-17 (29%) on third down conversions.
- QB Drew Brees started the game and completed 11-of-15 passes for a total of 76 yards.
- QB
Chase Danielentered the game with 1:54 left in the second quarter. Daniel completed 9- for-12 passes for 108 yards with a 102.1 passer rating.
- RB Mark Ingram got the start and carried four carries for nine yards and had two receptions for 11 yards.
- RB Adrian Peterson ran the ball six times for 15 yards.
- RB
Darius Victorhad a total of 30 rushing yards on 8 attempts scoring the game’s first touchdown on a three-yard run.
- RB
Trey Edmundscaught his first pass of the game for a 26-yard gain. Edmunds also ran for a total of 12 yards on five attempts.
- TE
Josh Hillrecorded his first and only catch of the game with 5:33 left in the third quarter for a gain of 14 yards.
- WR
Michael Thomashad all of his four catches for 27 yards in the first quarter.
- With the first offensive play of the game, WR Ted Ginn Jr. recorded the longest rush of the game of 24 yards. Ginn also finished the game with three catches for a total of 26 yards
- WR Brandon Coleman reeled in two catches for a total of 44 yards. His second catch of 31 yards was the longest reception of the game.
- WR
Tommylee Lewisfinished the game with three catches for 34 yards and one rushing attempt for a total of nine yards.
- OLB
Bryan Bramanled the special teams with two solo tackles on the night.
- LB
Adam Bighillrecorded the fourth sack of the game, creating a four-yard loss. Bighill also led the team with a total of five solo tackles.
- S
Rafael Bushposted the second sack of the game, constructing an eight-yard loss.
- DB
Damian Swannrecorded the first turnover of the game, picking off Texans rookie QB DeShaun Watson.
- DE Darryl Tapp recorded the first sack of the night, creating a loss of four yards.
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded the third sack of the game, sacking quarterback Brandon Weeden for a six-yard loss.
- K Wil Lutz nailed a 26-yard field goal, bringing the Saints lead to 3-0 with 4:20 remaining in the first Quarter. Lutz also completed a 48-yard field goal to bring the Saints lead to 13-0 with 3:52 left in the fourth quarter.
- P
Thomas Morsteadpunted eight times for 363 total yards (45.4 avg.) with a long of 60 yards.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...