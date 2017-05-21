Up Next
Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson out of ICU

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

"JJ" recently received a new liver at Ochsner

New Orleans Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson moved out of the intensive care unit at Ochsner on Monday, May 16, 16 days after receiving a new liver.

"JJ" tweeted the news Monday.

Robertson, 15, was diagnosed early with biliary atresia, a chronic liver disease. It’s a childhood disease of the liver in which one or more bile ducts are abnormally narrow, blocked, or absent, and can occur as a birth defect or as an acquired disease. He had liver failure when he was six months old and had one liver transplant in 2004.

After the liver transplant he had multiple failures, Jordy told NewOrleansSaints.com senior writer John DeShazier in 2015 following a series of videos of Jarrius with Saints players introduced "JJ" and his funny football commentary to the world. "He stayed in a coma a whole year."

During Jarrius' appearance on "Good Morning America" Saints Coach Sean Payton, quarterback Drew Brees and defensive end Cameron Jordan invited him to attend the team's upcoming road game at the Kansas City Chiefs and signed him to a contract with the team. He traveled with the team and made numerous reports on the team's social media channels. Throughout the trip he was stopped by well-wishers for photos, autographs and hugs. Jarrius has been embraced by Saints owners Tom and Gayle Benson, who recently hosted a birthday celebration for him.