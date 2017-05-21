Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson out of ICU

New Orleans Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson moved out of the intensive care unit at Ochsner on Monday, May 16, 16 days after receiving a new liver.

"JJ" tweeted the news Monday.

Shaking back‼‼‼



just got to step outside for the 1st time in two weeks #ittakesLivesToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/NXFHrJq7sD — Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) May 15, 2017

Robertson, 15, was diagnosed early with biliary atresia, a chronic liver disease. It’s a childhood disease of the liver in which one or more bile ducts are abnormally narrow, blocked, or absent, and can occur as a birth defect or as an acquired disease. He had liver failure when he was six months old and had one liver transplant in 2004.

After the liver transplant he had multiple failures, Jordy told NewOrleansSaints.com senior writer John DeShazier in 2015 following a series of videos of Jarrius with Saints players introduced "JJ" and his funny football commentary to the world. "He stayed in a coma a whole year."