Saints running back Alvin Kamara nominated for Week 13 Rookie of the Week

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 13. This is the fifth consecutive week that Kamara has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week.

Alvin Kamara finished with nine carries for 60 yards and a career high two rushing touchdowns. This is the second consecutive week and the third time overall that Kamara has scored two touchdowns in a contest.

He also recorded five catches for 66 yards for a game-high 126 total yards from scrimmage. Kamara has 11 touchdowns, making him only the second Saints rookie with 10 touchdowns behind RB George Rogers’ 13 touchdowns in 1981.

With 606 rushing yards and 614 receiving yards, Kamara joined former Washington WR Charley Taylor (1964) and former Detroit Lions RB Billy Sims (1980) as only the third rookie in NFL history with 600 yards rushing and 600 yards receiving.

With a 2-yard touchdown run, he became the fourth Saint to score a touchdown in six consecutive contests, joining Hilliard (six games from 12/18/88-10/8/89 and 10/18-11/29/92), Thomas (11/16-12/21/08) and TE Jimmy Graham (12/18/11-9/23/12).

Other nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the week are: Evan Engram (Giants), Desmond King (Chargers), Tarik Cohen (Bears), Jamaal Williams (Packers).

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. The Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.

This is Pepsi’s 16th year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the 15th year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.