Saints running back Alvin Kamara nominated for Week 12 FedEx award, rookie honor

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 12. This is the second time Kamara has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week and fourth consecutive week that Kamara has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week.

Kamara won FedEx Ground Player of the Week in:

Week 9: Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kamara won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week in:

Week 4: Saints vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 9: Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: Saints vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 11: Saints vs. Washington Redskins

During the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Kamara showed his versatility by rushing for 87 yards on five carries and one touchdown, and by catching six passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

FedEx:

Fans can vote for Alvin Kamara here: http://www.nfl.com/voting/players-air-and-ground/2017/reg/12

Other nominees for FedEx Ground are: Joe Mixon (Bengals), Le'Veon Bell (Steelers).

The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players’ names that will go to the USO through FedEx Cares. The donation will be used to support USO programs that keep service members connected to family, home and country as they depart the military and find a new path in civilian life.

Off the field, FedEx Ground provides fast, affordable and reliable shipping. To learn more about FedEx Ground, go to fedex.com/ground.

Pepsi:

Other nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the week are: Joe Mixon (Bengals), Cooper Kupp (Rams), Samaje Perine (Redskins), Myles Garrett (Browns).

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. The Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.

This is Pepsi’s 16th year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the 15th year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.