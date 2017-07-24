Saints on Social: June 19

The best of Saints players social media from last week!

Only drivers in new Orleans uber, lyft, cabs. the whole city got love for @Saints she called her daughter to have a convo turned convoy  pic.twitter.com/ZxyLmTWBq5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 16, 2017

OTA's✅ Mini Camp✅...Blessed to be able to play this game  pic.twitter.com/5YNP57iUgz — Taveze Calhoun (@Calhoun__23) June 16, 2017

Want to get into the end zone? Try gifting your fullback a pair of these and see if you don't get extra effort. Thank you @AdrianPeterson ! pic.twitter.com/XQNUZ9KQ8F — John Kuhn (@kuhnj30) June 15, 2017

Great event this past weekend at the @Saints hall of fame in biloxi... Treasured those moments... #threwoutfirstpitch pic.twitter.com/07nzpxPuYu — Delvin Breaux Sr (@BreauxShow24) June 15, 2017

Its gon be lit tonight!!!! pic.twitter.com/CcwS3GCa88 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 14, 2017

Best of Saints Social Week June 11 – 17 1. Cam Jordan facetimes with Uber driver’s daughter2.celebrates completing minicamp3. Rookiefinishes his first NFL minicamp4. Morstead’s family comes out to support at minicamp5.gifts his teammate some sweet new kicks6.and family in Biloxi for Saints HOF weekend7.posts keys to success8. Cam Jordan gets excited about WWE Smackdown Live9. Nate Stupar on double-duty10.thanks Carnival Cruise for hosting Lip Sync Battle for charity