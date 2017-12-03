NEW ORLEANS SAINTS THURSDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Did Not Practice
T
TE
S
CB
Limited Practice
T
CB
DE
G
Full Practice
RB
CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT
Did Not Practice
TE Greg Olsen (foot)
T John Theus (rest)
DE Charles Johnson (rest)
Limited Practice
LB Thomas Davis (hamstring)
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)
C Ryan Kalil (neck)
QB Cam Newton (right thumb/right shoulder)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot)
Full Practice
WR Devin Funchess (toe)
DE Julius Peppers (rest)
CB Daryl Worley (foot)
S Mike Adams (knee)