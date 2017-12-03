Up Next
  • Fri., Dec. 01, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 12:00 PM CST Live New Orleans Saints vs. Panthers The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  • Mon., Dec. 04, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Dec. 05, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Dec. 06, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Dec. 07, 2017 7:25 PM CST Live New Orleans Saints at Falcons The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  • Fri., Dec. 08, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CST Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Saints Thursday Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's report


NEW ORLEANS SAINTS THURSDAY INJURY REPORT PRESENTED BY OCHSNER SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Did Not Practice
T Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder)
TE Coby Fleener (concussion)
S Marcus Williams (groin)
CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle)

Limited Practice
T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow)
CB Ken Crawley (abdomen)
DE Trey Hendrickson (elbow)
G Larry Warford (shoulder)

Full Practice
RB Trey Edmunds (shoulder)

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

Did Not Practice
TE Greg Olsen (foot)
T John Theus (rest)
DE Charles Johnson (rest)

Limited Practice
LB Thomas Davis (hamstring)
RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)
C Ryan Kalil (neck)
QB Cam Newton (right thumb/right shoulder)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

Full Practice
WR Devin Funchess (toe)
DE Julius Peppers (rest)
CB Daryl Worley (foot)
S Mike Adams (knee)