Saints Sign Tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a Four-Year Contract

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has signed tackle Ryan Ramczyk , a first-round draft pick (32nd overall) to a four-year contract.

Ramczyk, 6-6, 314, was the Saints’ second selection in the first round of the draft out of Wisconsin. In 2016, the 6-foot 6 inch, 314-pound Stevens Point, Wisc. native started all 14 games at left tackle and helped the Badgers rush for 203.1 yards per game, while attaining consensus first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors, allowing just one sack and eight pressures. In 2015, redshirted at Wisconsin after transferring from Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In 2014, was selected First-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and a third-team All-Region selection. As starter at left tackle, he helped UWSP rank third in league in scoring offense and total offense. In 2013, he was a second-team All-WIAC selection at UW-Stevens Point playing in nine games with eight starts at left tackle and was named team’s offensive freshman of the year.