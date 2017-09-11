Saints Gameday Guide: Everything you need to know for preseason game #3



GAMEDAY DETAILS

The New Orleans Saints return home to continue their 2017 preseason and host the Houston Texans on Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.



HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The game will be regionally televised on Fox, (WVUE-8) locally, WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) as well as on WGSO (990 AM) in Spanish. Fans can also stream the game live or on-demand with NFL Game Pass on your computer or tablet.



SUPERDOME UPDATES

A new mandate from the NFL will require fans to use walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates to enhance safety and security.

The Saints will also be providing up the minute traffic updates through the team app via Waze as well as @SaintsGameday

For more information about your gameday experience, visit our A to Z Fan Guide.



50/50 RAFFLE

50/50 Raffles return to all Saints home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season. The Saints will use the 50/50 Central platform to allow fans an opportunity to donate to local charitable organizations or causes by participating. Proceeds from Saturday's raffle with benefit the New Orleans Recreation Development Foundation (NORD).

For more information, ticket prices and a list of winners, CLICK HERE



ENTERTAINMENT

Get your gameday started with a Champions Square performance by Uptown Funk. Once inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, there will be a pregame performance from the Jr. Saintsations as well as our National Anthem performance from Seargant Kimera Woods. Halftime will feature Play Football and a youth flag football exhibition.