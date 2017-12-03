Saints Gameday Guide: Everything you need to know for Week 13 vs. Carolina

GAMEDAY DETAILS

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, December 3 at 3:25 PM in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 1:30 PM with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens to Suite and ADA patrons at 12:30 PM. Champions Square will open at 12:00 PM, along with club XLIV & Opening Act.





HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

The game will be regionally televised on FOX, (WVUE-FOX 8) locally, WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) as well as on WGSO (990 AM) in Spanish. Fans can also stream the game live or on-demand with NFL Game Pass on your computer or tablet. For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE



SUPERDOME UPDATES

A new mandate from the NFL will require fans to use walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates to enhance safety and security. Read more about the new process. Fans will also have several parking options as well as routes to and from Mercedes Benz Superdome. For the latest information on parking and directions, CLICK HERE

Fans will also have several parking options as well as routes to and from Mercedes Benz Superdome. For the latest information on parking and directions, CLICK HERE

The Saints will also be providing up the minute traffic updates through the team app via Waze as well as @SaintsGameday

For more information about your gameday experience, visit our A to Z Fan Guide.





50/50 RAFFLE

50/50 Raffles return to all Saints home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season. The Saints will use the 50/50 Central platform to allow fans an opportunity to donate to local charitable organizations or causes by participating. Proceeds from Sunday's raffle will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information, ticket prices and a list of winners, CLICK HERE



ENTERTAINMENT

Get your gameday started at Champions Square with frosty drinks, delicious food, and a special live pregame performance by Paperchase. In addition to the great food and beverage offerings available for purchase throughout the Square, popular food trucks Frencheeze, Cajun Corner, and Centerplate’s Streetcar Eats will also be in attendance.

Fans can also send some love to our troops at our Crown Royal station outside of Gate B. We will be putting together special care packages for our service members starting at 12:00PM through kick-off.

Once inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, fans will enjoy a National Anthem performance from "The Soul Queen of New Orleans," Irma Thomas. Halftime will also feature a perfomance from the Landry-Walker High School marching band.

In addition, former New Orleans Saints quarterback John Fourcade will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum this Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m., prior to the Saints home game with the Carolina Panthers at noon.





