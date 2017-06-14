Up Next
  There are no Events to display in this category.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:20 PM CDT Live Saints MInicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp presented by Verizon is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:20 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp presented by Verizon is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Mon., Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Jul. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Jul. 26, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Jul. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Jul. 28, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Mon., Jul. 31, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Aug. 01, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Aug. 02, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
News and Events

Saints Add Free Agent Quarterback Ryan Nassib

Posted 6 hours ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Coach Payton announced the addition in his press conference following Tuesday's minicamp practice.

Announced in his post-practice media session at Tuesday's minicamp, Saints head coach Sean Payton talked about the addition of free agent quarterback Ryan Nassib.

A backup to Eli Manning, the former Giants fourth-round pick Ryan Nassib appeared in five regular season games in his career; completing 9-of-10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Nassib was sidelined with an elbow injury in December of the 2016 season.

"We had a pretty strong opinion of him as a player when he was in college," said Payton. "He's a good decision maker. He's a guy that picks things pretty quickly."

Nassib joins the Saints quarterback crew of Drew Brees, Chase Daniel and Garrett Grayson.