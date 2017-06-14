Saints Add Free Agent Quarterback Ryan Nassib

Coach Payton announced the addition in his press conference following Tuesday's minicamp practice.

A backup to Eli Manning, the former Giants fourth-round pick Ryan Nassib appeared in five regular season games in his career; completing 9-of-10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Nassib was sidelined with an elbow injury in December of the 2016 season.

"We had a pretty strong opinion of him as a player when he was in college," said Payton. "He's a good decision maker. He's a guy that picks things pretty quickly."