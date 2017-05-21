Opponent Spotlight: Washington Redskins

vs WASHINGTON REDSKINS (November 19)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 8-7-1

COACH: Jay Gruden (21-26-1)



DRAFT PICKS:

- DT Johnathan Allen – Alabama

- LB Ryan Anderson – Alabama

- CB Fabian Moreau – UCLA

- RB Samaje Perine – Oklahoma

- TE Jeremy Sprinkle – Arkansas

- C Chase Roullier – Wyoming

- WR Robert Davis – Georgia State

- S Josh Harvey-Clemons – Louisville

- DB Joshua Holsey – Auburn



KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

- Terrelle Pryor, WR (from Browns)

- Zach Brown, ILB (from Bills)

- D.J. Swearinger, S (from Cardinals)

- Terrell McClain, DT (from Cowboys)

- Stacy McGee, DT (from Raiders)

- Brian Quick, WR (from Rams)



KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

- Chris Baker, DE/DT (signed with Buccaneers)

- Pierre Garcon, WR (signed with 49ers)

- DeSean Jackson, WR (signed with Buccaneers)

- John Sullivan, C (signed with Rams)



SERIES OVERVIEW:

The Redskins hold a 17-8 edge in the all-time series and Washington has captured the last two meetings…The Saints will be looking for their first win against the Redskins in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome since a 20-3 victory on November 23, 1992, holding a 3-9 all-time home record against Washington.

