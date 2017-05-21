Opponent Spotlight: Washington Redskins

vs WASHINGTON REDSKINS (November 19)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 8-7-1
COACH: Jay Gruden (21-26-1)
DRAFT PICKS:
- DT Johnathan Allen – Alabama
- LB Ryan Anderson – Alabama
- CB Fabian Moreau – UCLA
- RB Samaje Perine – Oklahoma
- TE Jeremy Sprinkle – Arkansas
- C Chase Roullier – Wyoming
- WR Robert Davis – Georgia State
- S Josh Harvey-Clemons – Louisville
- DB Joshua Holsey – Auburn
KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
- Terrelle Pryor, WR (from Browns)
- Zach Brown, ILB (from Bills)
- D.J. Swearinger, S (from Cardinals)
- Terrell McClain, DT (from Cowboys)
- Stacy McGee, DT (from Raiders)
- Brian Quick, WR (from Rams)
KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
- Chris Baker, DE/DT (signed with Buccaneers)
- Pierre Garcon, WR (signed with 49ers)
- DeSean Jackson, WR (signed with Buccaneers)
- John Sullivan, C (signed with Rams)
SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Redskins hold a 17-8 edge in the all-time series and Washington has captured the last two meetings…The Saints will be looking for their first win against the Redskins in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome since a 20-3 victory on November 23, 1992, holding a 3-9 all-time home record against Washington.
2017 OPPONENT SPOTLIGHTS
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills