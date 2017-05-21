Up Next
  • Sun., May. 21, 2017 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Reception The seventh annual Fox8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction will take place at the Saints Indoor Facility in Metairie.
  • Mon., May. 22, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament The 25th annual WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic will take place at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. 
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints MInicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Mon., Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Jul. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Jul. 26, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Jul. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Jul. 28, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Opponent Spotlight: Washington Redskins

Posted 14 minutes ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Check out some information on our week 11 opponent, the Washington Redskins

vs WASHINGTON REDSKINS (November 19)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 8-7-1

COACH: Jay Gruden (21-26-1)


DRAFT PICKS:
-          DT Johnathan Allen – Alabama

-          LB Ryan Anderson – Alabama

-          CB Fabian Moreau – UCLA

-          RB Samaje Perine – Oklahoma

-          TE Jeremy Sprinkle – Arkansas

-          C Chase Roullier – Wyoming

-          WR Robert Davis – Georgia State

-          S Josh Harvey-Clemons – Louisville

-          DB Joshua Holsey – Auburn


KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
-          Terrelle Pryor, WR (from Browns)

-          Zach Brown, ILB (from Bills)

-          D.J. Swearinger, S (from Cardinals)

-          Terrell McClain, DT (from Cowboys)

-          Stacy McGee, DT (from Raiders)

-          Brian Quick, WR (from Rams)


KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
-          Chris Baker, DE/DT (signed with Buccaneers)

-          Pierre Garcon, WR (signed with 49ers)

-          DeSean Jackson, WR (signed with Buccaneers)

-          John Sullivan, C (signed with Rams)


SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Redskins hold a 17-8 edge in the all-time series and Washington has captured the last two meetings…The Saints will be looking for their first win against the Redskins in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome since a 20-3 victory on November 23, 1992, holding a 3-9 all-time home record against Washington.

