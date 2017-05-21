Up Next
  • Sun., May. 21, 2017 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Reception The seventh annual Fox8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction will take place at the Saints Indoor Facility in Metairie.
  • Mon., May. 22, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament The 25th annual WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic will take place at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. 
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints MInicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Mon., Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Jul. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Jul. 26, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Jul. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Jul. 28, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Opponent Spotlight: New York Jets

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Check out some information on our week 15 opponent, the New York Jets


vs NEW YORK JETS (December 17)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 5-11

COACH: Todd Bowles (17-18)


DRAFT PICKS:
-          S Jamal Adams – LSU

-          S Marcus Maye – Florida

-          WR ArDarius Stewart – Alabama

-          WR Chad Hansen – California

-          TE Jordan Leggett – Clemson

-          DL Dylan Donahue – West Georgia

-          RB Elijah McQuire – Louisiana-Lafayette

-          DB Jeremy Clark – Michigan

-          DB Derrick Jones – Ole Miss


KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
-          Morris Claiborne, CB (from Cowboys)

-          Kelvin Beachum, OT (from Jaguars)

-          Chandler Catanzaro (RFA), K (from Cardinals)

-          Mike Pennell, DT (from Packers)


KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
-          Nick Folk, K (signed with Buccaneers)

-          Brandon Marshall, WR (signed with Giants)

-          Geno Smith, QB (signed with Giants)

-          Arthur Brown, ILB (signed with Seahawks)

 

SERIES OVERVIEW:
The series between the Saints and the Jets is tied 6-6 with New York having won the last meeting at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2013, 26-20…New Orleans is 2-3 all-time against the Jets at home, including a 24-10 victory on October 4, 2009.

