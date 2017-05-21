Opponent Spotlight: New York Jets

Check out some information on our week 15 opponent, the New York Jets



vs NEW YORK JETS (December 17)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 5-11

COACH: Todd Bowles (17-18)



DRAFT PICKS:

- S Jamal Adams – LSU

- S Marcus Maye – Florida

- WR ArDarius Stewart – Alabama

- WR Chad Hansen – California

- TE Jordan Leggett – Clemson

- DL Dylan Donahue – West Georgia

- RB Elijah McQuire – Louisiana-Lafayette

- DB Jeremy Clark – Michigan

- DB Derrick Jones – Ole Miss



KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

- Morris Claiborne, CB (from Cowboys)

- Kelvin Beachum, OT (from Jaguars)

- Chandler Catanzaro (RFA), K (from Cardinals)

- Mike Pennell, DT (from Packers)



KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

- Nick Folk, K (signed with Buccaneers)

- Brandon Marshall, WR (signed with Giants)

- Geno Smith, QB (signed with Giants)

- Arthur Brown, ILB (signed with Seahawks)

SERIES OVERVIEW:

The series between the Saints and the Jets is tied 6-6 with New York having won the last meeting at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2013, 26-20…New Orleans is 2-3 all-time against the Jets at home, including a 24-10 victory on October 4, 2009.

