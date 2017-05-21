Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Sun., May. 21, 2017 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Reception The seventh annual Fox8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction will take place at the Saints Indoor Facility in Metairie.
  • Mon., May. 22, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament The 25th annual WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic will take place at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. 
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints MInicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Mon., Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Jul. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Jul. 26, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Jul. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Jul. 28, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
View More Events »

News and Events

Print
RSS

Opponent Spotlight: Los Angeles Rams

Posted 29 minutes ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Check out some information on our week 12 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams

at LOS ANGELES RAMS (November 26)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-12

COACH: Sean McVay (1st year as a head coach)


DRAFT PICKS:
-          TE Gerald Everett – South Alabama

-          WR Cooper Kupp – Eastern Washington

-          S Boston College – John Johnson

-          WR Josh Reynolds – Texas A&M

-          OLB Samson Ebukam – Eastern Washington

-          DT Tanzel Smart – Tulane

-          FB Sam Rogers – Virginia Tech

-          DE Ejuan Price – Pittsburgh


KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
-          Andrew Whitworth, OT (from Bengals)

-          Connor Barwin, DE/OLB (from Eagles)

-          John Sullivan, C (from Redskins)

-          Robert Woods, WR (from Bills)


KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
-          T.J. McDonald, S (signed with Dolphins)

-          Kenny Britt, WR (signed with Browns)

-          Brian Quick, WR (signed with Redskins)

-          Lance Kendricks, TE (signed with Packers)


SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Rams lead the series 40-32, but New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak in the series with a 49-21 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 27, 2016…In that contest, Brees tossed for 310 yards and four touchdowns and Ingram rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown on only 10 carries…This will be the first time that the Saints have played the Rams in the Los Angeles area since a 31-15 win at Anaheim Stadium on December 4, 1994…It will be the first time they have played them at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since a 29-14 Saints victory on September 16, 1979….New Orleans has a 16-21 record when playing at the Rams.

2017 OPPONENT SPOTLIGHTS
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills
Washington Redskins
Los Angeles Rams