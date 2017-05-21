Opponent Spotlight: Los Angeles Rams

at LOS ANGELES RAMS (November 26)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-12

COACH: Sean McVay (1st year as a head coach)



DRAFT PICKS:

- TE Gerald Everett – South Alabama

- WR Cooper Kupp – Eastern Washington

- S Boston College – John Johnson

- WR Josh Reynolds – Texas A&M

- OLB Samson Ebukam – Eastern Washington

- DT Tanzel Smart – Tulane

- FB Sam Rogers – Virginia Tech

- DE Ejuan Price – Pittsburgh



KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

- Andrew Whitworth, OT (from Bengals)

- Connor Barwin, DE/OLB (from Eagles)

- John Sullivan, C (from Redskins)

- Robert Woods, WR (from Bills)



KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

- T.J. McDonald, S (signed with Dolphins)

- Kenny Britt, WR (signed with Browns)

- Brian Quick, WR (signed with Redskins)

- Lance Kendricks, TE (signed with Packers)



SERIES OVERVIEW:

The Rams lead the series 40-32, but New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak in the series with a 49-21 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 27, 2016…In that contest, Brees tossed for 310 yards and four touchdowns and Ingram rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown on only 10 carries…This will be the first time that the Saints have played the Rams in the Los Angeles area since a 31-15 win at Anaheim Stadium on December 4, 1994…It will be the first time they have played them at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since a 29-14 Saints victory on September 16, 1979….New Orleans has a 16-21 record when playing at the Rams.

