  • Sun., May. 14, 2017 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM CDT Live Saints Rookie Minicamp The New Orleans Saints will host their annual rookie minicamp.
  • Sun., May. 21, 2017 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Reception The seventh annual Fox8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction will take place at the Saints Indoor Facility in Metairie.
  • Mon., May. 22, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament The 25th annual WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic will take place at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. 
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints MInicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Mon., Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Jul. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Jul. 26, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
News and Events

Opponent Spotlight: Green Bay Packers

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Check out some information on our week 7 opponent, the Green Bay Packers

at GREEN BAY PACKERS (October 22)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-6

COACH: Mike McCarthy (114-61)


DRAFT PICKS:
-          CB Kevin King – Washington

-          S Josh Jones – N.C. State

-          LB Vince Biegel – Wisconsin

-          RB Jamaal Williams – Brigham Young

-          WR DeAngelo Yancey – Purdue

-          RB Aaron Jones – University of Texas - El Paso

-          C Kofi Amichia – South Florida

-          RB Devante Mays – Utah State

-          WR Malachi Dupre – LSU


KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
-          Martellus Bennett, TE (from Patriots)

-          Ricky Jean-Francois. DE/DT (from Redskins)

-          Davon House, CB (from Jaguars)

-          Lance Kendricks, TE (from Rams)


KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
-          T.J. Lang, G (signed with Lions)

-          J.C. Tretter, C/G (signed with Browns)

-          Micah Hyde. S/CB/KR (signed with Bills)

-          Jared Cook, TE (signed with Raiders)

-          Eddie Lacy, RB (signed with Seahawks)

-          Sam Shields, CB (free agent)

-          Datone Jones, DE (signed with Vikings)

-          Julius Peppers, DE (signed with Panthers)

-          Mike Pennell, DT (signed with Jets)


SERIES OVERVIEW:
Green Bay owns a 16-8 advantage in the series, but the Saints have won three of four meetings since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006…New Orleans has a 2-10 road record against Green Bay, but only the last five games have been played at Lambeau Field, with the first seven at the Packers played at Milwaukee County Stadium…The last time the clubs met was October 26, 2014 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a 44-23 Saints win where Brees passed for 311 yards and RB Mark Ingram rushed for 172 yards…The last meeting of the two teams at Lambeau Field occurred on September 30, 2012 with the Packers edging the Saints 28-27.

