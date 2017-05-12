Opponent Spotlight: Detroit Lions

vs. DETROIT LIONS (October 15)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD 9-7
COACH: Jim Caldwell (53-43)
DRAFT PICKS:
- LB Jarrad Davis – Florida
- CB Teez Tabor – Florida
- WR Kenny Golladay – Northern Illinois
- OLB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Tennessee
- TE Michael Roberts – Toledo
- CB Jamal Agnew – San Diego
- DE Jeremiah Ledbetter – Arkansas
- QB Brad Kaaya – Miami
- DE Pat O’Connor – Eastern Michigan
KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
- T.J. Lang, G (from Packers)
- Ricky Wagner, OT (from Ravens)
- D.J. Hayden, CB (from Raiders)
- Nick Bellore, ILB (from 49ers)
- Paul Worrilow, ILB (from Falcons)
KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
- DeAndre Levy, LB (free agent)
-
- Riley Reiff, OT (signed with Vikings)
-
- Stefan Charles, DT (signed with Jaguars)
- Andrew Roberts, WR (signed with Falcons)
SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Saints will be seeking to break a three-game losing streak against the Lions in what will be the fourth consecutive season that New Orleans and Detroit face off...Detroit owns a 12-11-1 advantage in the series…The Saints have an 8-5 regular season home record against the Lions and also defeated Detroit 45-28 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff on January 7, 2012.
2017 OPPONENT SPOTLIGHTS
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins