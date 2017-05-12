Up Next
  • Sat., May. 13, 2017 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM CDT Live Saints Rookie Minicamp The New Orleans Saints will host their annual rookie minicamp.
  • Sun., May. 14, 2017 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM CDT Live Saints Rookie Minicamp The New Orleans Saints will host their annual rookie minicamp.
  • Sun., May. 21, 2017 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Reception The seventh annual Fox8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction will take place at the Saints Indoor Facility in Metairie.
  • Mon., May. 22, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament The 25th annual WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic will take place at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. 
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints MInicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Mon., Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Jul. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
News and Events

Opponent Spotlight: Detroit Lions

Posted 58 minutes ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Check out some information on our week 6 opponent, the Detroit Lions

vs. DETROIT LIONS (October 15)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD 9-7

COACH: Jim Caldwell (53-43)


DRAFT PICKS:
-          LB Jarrad Davis – Florida

-          CB Teez Tabor – Florida

-          WR Kenny Golladay – Northern Illinois

-          OLB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Tennessee

-          TE Michael Roberts – Toledo

-          CB Jamal Agnew – San Diego

-          DE Jeremiah Ledbetter – Arkansas

-          QB Brad Kaaya – Miami

-          DE Pat O’Connor – Eastern Michigan


KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
-          T.J. Lang, G (from Packers)

-          Ricky Wagner, OT (from Ravens)

-          D.J. Hayden, CB (from Raiders)

-          Nick Bellore, ILB (from 49ers)

-          Paul Worrilow, ILB (from Falcons)


KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
-          DeAndre Levy, LB (free agent)

-          Larry Warford, G (signed with Saints)

-          Riley Reiff, OT (signed with Vikings)

-          Rafael Bush, S (signed with Saints)

-          Stefan Charles, DT (signed with Jaguars)

-          Andrew Roberts, WR (signed with Falcons)


SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Saints will be seeking to break a three-game losing streak against the Lions in what will be the fourth consecutive season that New Orleans and Detroit face off...Detroit owns a 12-11-1 advantage in the series…The Saints have an 8-5 regular season home record against the Lions and also defeated Detroit 45-28 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff on January 7, 2012.

