Opponent Spotlight: Detroit Lions

vs. DETROIT LIONS (October 15)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD 9-7

COACH: Jim Caldwell (53-43)



DRAFT PICKS:

- LB Jarrad Davis – Florida

- CB Teez Tabor – Florida

- WR Kenny Golladay – Northern Illinois

- OLB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – Tennessee

- TE Michael Roberts – Toledo

- CB Jamal Agnew – San Diego

- DE Jeremiah Ledbetter – Arkansas

- QB Brad Kaaya – Miami

- DE Pat O’Connor – Eastern Michigan



KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

- T.J. Lang, G (from Packers)

- Ricky Wagner, OT (from Ravens)

- D.J. Hayden, CB (from Raiders)

- Nick Bellore, ILB (from 49ers)

- Paul Worrilow, ILB (from Falcons)



KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

- DeAndre Levy, LB (free agent)

- Larry Warford , G (signed with Saints)

- Riley Reiff, OT (signed with Vikings)

- Rafael Bush , S (signed with Saints)

- Stefan Charles, DT (signed with Jaguars)

- Andrew Roberts, WR (signed with Falcons)



SERIES OVERVIEW:

The Saints will be seeking to break a three-game losing streak against the Lions in what will be the fourth consecutive season that New Orleans and Detroit face off...Detroit owns a 12-11-1 advantage in the series…The Saints have an 8-5 regular season home record against the Lions and also defeated Detroit 45-28 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff on January 7, 2012.

