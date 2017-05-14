Opponent Spotlight: Chicago Bears

vs. CHICAGO BEARS (October 29)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 3-13
COACH: John Fox (128-112)
DRAFT PICKS:
- QB Mitchell Trubisky – North Carolina
- TE Adam Shaheen – Ashland
- S Eddie Jackson – Alabama
- RB Tarik Cohen – North Carolina A&T
- G Jordan Morgan – Kutztown University
KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
- Prince Amukamara, CB (from Jaguars)
- Quintin Demps, S (from Texans)
- Mike Glennon, QB (from Buccaneers)
- Kendall Wright, WR (from Titans)
- Dion Skims, TE (from Dolphins)
- Markus Wheaton, WR (from Steelers)
- Marcus Cooper, CB (from Cardinals)
- John Jenkins, NT (from Seahawks)
- Mark Sanchez, QB (from Cowboys)
KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
- Alshon Jeffrey, WR (signed with Eagles)
- Brian Hoyer, QB (signed with 49ers)
- Ted Larsen, C/G (signed with Dolphins)
- Cornelius Washington, DE/DT (signed with Lions)
- Matt Barkley, QB (signed with 49ers)
- Logan Paulsen, TE (signed with 49ers)
SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Saints will face the Bears for the 28th time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 14-13…The Saints have won the last three meetings, as well as the last four contests played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome dating back to 1992…They have a 6-5 record at home against the Bears, 5-2 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome…Payton is a native of Naperville, Ill. and played quarterback for the Bears in 1987…Bears General Manager Ryan Pace worked for the Saints in several capacities from 2001-15, including serving as the club’s director of player personnel his last three seasons.
