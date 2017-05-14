Opponent Spotlight: Chicago Bears

vs. CHICAGO BEARS (October 29)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 3-13

COACH: John Fox (128-112)



DRAFT PICKS:

- QB Mitchell Trubisky – North Carolina

- TE Adam Shaheen – Ashland

- S Eddie Jackson – Alabama

- RB Tarik Cohen – North Carolina A&T

- G Jordan Morgan – Kutztown University



KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

- Prince Amukamara, CB (from Jaguars)

- Quintin Demps, S (from Texans)

- Mike Glennon, QB (from Buccaneers)

- Kendall Wright, WR (from Titans)

- Dion Skims, TE (from Dolphins)

- Markus Wheaton, WR (from Steelers)

- Marcus Cooper, CB (from Cardinals)

- John Jenkins, NT (from Seahawks)

- Mark Sanchez, QB (from Cowboys)



KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

- Alshon Jeffrey, WR (signed with Eagles)

- Brian Hoyer, QB (signed with 49ers)

- Ted Larsen, C/G (signed with Dolphins)

- Cornelius Washington, DE/DT (signed with Lions)

- Matt Barkley, QB (signed with 49ers)

- Logan Paulsen, TE (signed with 49ers)



SERIES OVERVIEW:

The Saints will face the Bears for the 28th time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 14-13…The Saints have won the last three meetings, as well as the last four contests played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome dating back to 1992…They have a 6-5 record at home against the Bears, 5-2 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome…Payton is a native of Naperville, Ill. and played quarterback for the Bears in 1987…Bears General Manager Ryan Pace worked for the Saints in several capacities from 2001-15, including serving as the club’s director of player personnel his last three seasons.

2017 OPPONENT SPOTLIGHTS

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins