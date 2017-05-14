Up Next
  • Sun., May. 21, 2017 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Reception The seventh annual Fox8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction will take place at the Saints Indoor Facility in Metairie.
  • Mon., May. 22, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament The 25th annual WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic will take place at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. 
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints MInicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Mon., Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Jul. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Jul. 26, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Jul. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
Opponent Spotlight: Chicago Bears

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Check out some information on our week 8 opponent, the Chicago Bears

vs. CHICAGO BEARS (October 29)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 3-13

COACH: John Fox (128-112)


DRAFT PICKS:
-          QB Mitchell Trubisky – North Carolina

-          TE Adam Shaheen – Ashland

-          S Eddie Jackson – Alabama

-          RB Tarik Cohen – North Carolina A&T

-          G Jordan Morgan – Kutztown University


KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
-          Prince Amukamara, CB (from Jaguars)

-          Quintin Demps, S (from Texans)

-          Mike Glennon, QB (from Buccaneers)

-          Kendall Wright, WR (from Titans)

-          Dion Skims, TE (from Dolphins)

-          Markus Wheaton, WR (from Steelers)

-          Marcus Cooper, CB (from Cardinals)

-          John Jenkins, NT (from Seahawks)

-          Mark Sanchez, QB (from Cowboys)


KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
-          Alshon Jeffrey, WR (signed with Eagles)

-          Brian Hoyer, QB (signed with 49ers)

-          Ted Larsen, C/G (signed with Dolphins)

-          Cornelius Washington, DE/DT (signed with Lions)

-          Matt Barkley, QB (signed with 49ers)

-          Logan Paulsen, TE (signed with 49ers)


SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Saints will face the Bears for the 28th time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 14-13…The Saints have won the last three meetings, as well as the last four contests played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome dating back to 1992…They have a 6-5 record at home against the Bears, 5-2 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome…Payton is a native of Naperville, Ill. and played quarterback for the Bears in 1987…Bears General Manager Ryan Pace worked for the Saints in several capacities from 2001-15, including serving as the club’s director of player personnel his last three seasons.

