Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Sun., May. 21, 2017 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Reception The seventh annual Fox8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction will take place at the Saints Indoor Facility in Metairie.
  • Mon., May. 22, 2017 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT Live Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament The 25th annual WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic will take place at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. 
  • Tue., Jun. 13, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Wed., Jun. 14, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints MInicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Thu., Jun. 15, 2017 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT Live Saints Minicamp 2017 New Orleans Saints Minicamp is open to the public weather permitting.
  • Mon., Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Jul. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Jul. 26, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Thu., Jul. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Jul. 28, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
View More Events »

News and Events

Print
RSS

Opponent Spotlight: Buffalo Bills

Posted 1 hour ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Check out some information on our week 10 opponent, the Buffalo Bills

at BUFFALO BILLS (November 12)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-9

COACH: Sean McDermott (1st year as a head coach)


DRAFT PICKS:
-          CB Tre’Davious White – LSU

-          WR Zay Jones – ECU

-          G Dion Dawkins – Temple

-          LB Matt Milano – Boston College

-          QB Nathan Peterman – Pittsburgh

-          LB Tanner Vallejo – Boise State


KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
-          Patrick DiMarco, FB (from Falcons)

-          Micah Hyde, S/CB/KR (from Packers)

-          Steven Hauschka, K (from Seahawks)

-          Mike Tolbert, FB (from Panthers)


KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
-          Stephon Gilmore, CB (signed with Patriots)

-          Zach Brown, ILB (signed with Redskins)

-          Robert Woods, WR (signed with Rams)

-          Marquise Goodwin, WR (signed with 49ers)


SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Saints lead the all-time series 6-4, holding a four-game winning streak against the Bills…New Orleans has posted a 3-1 mark in contests played at Buffalo, winning the last three, including a 27-7 victory on September 27, 2009.

2017 OPPONENT SPOTLIGTHS
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills