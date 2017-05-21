Opponent Spotlight: Buffalo Bills

at BUFFALO BILLS (November 12)
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-9
COACH: Sean McDermott (1st year as a head coach)
DRAFT PICKS:
- CB Tre’Davious White – LSU
- WR Zay Jones – ECU
- G Dion Dawkins – Temple
- LB Matt Milano – Boston College
- QB Nathan Peterman – Pittsburgh
- LB Tanner Vallejo – Boise State
KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:
- Patrick DiMarco, FB (from Falcons)
- Micah Hyde, S/CB/KR (from Packers)
- Steven Hauschka, K (from Seahawks)
- Mike Tolbert, FB (from Panthers)
KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:
- Stephon Gilmore, CB (signed with Patriots)
- Zach Brown, ILB (signed with Redskins)
- Robert Woods, WR (signed with Rams)
- Marquise Goodwin, WR (signed with 49ers)
SERIES OVERVIEW:
The Saints lead the all-time series 6-4, holding a four-game winning streak against the Bills…New Orleans has posted a 3-1 mark in contests played at Buffalo, winning the last three, including a 27-7 victory on September 27, 2009.
