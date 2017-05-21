Opponent Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA FALCONS (at December 7, vs. December 24)

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 11-5

COACH: Dan Quinn (19-13)



DRAFT PICKS:

- DE Takkarist Mckinley – UCLA

- LB Duke Riley – LSU

- G Sean Harlow – Oregon State

- CB Damontae Kazee – San Diego State

- RB Brian Hill – Wyoming

- TE Eric Saubert – Drake University



KEY FREE AGENT SIGNINGS:

- Dontari Poe, NT (from Chiefs)

- Jack Crawford, DE/DT (from Cowboys)

- Andrew Roberts, WR (from Lions)



KEY FREE AGENT LOSSES:

- Patrick DiMarco, FB (signed with Bills)

- Paul Worrilow, ILB (signed with Lions)

- Aldrick Robinson, WR (signed with 49ers)

- Eric Weems, WR/KR (signed with Titans)

SERIES OVERVIEW:

The matchups promise to provide plenty of offensive fireworks as the Saints and Falcons ranked first and second respectively in the NFL in net yards per game in 2016…It will be the 11th season in 13 years that the Saints and Falcons will play on prime time after the two clubs did so only three times between 1967-2004…Atlanta holds a 50-45 regular-season advantage in the all-time series against the Saints, although New Orleans has won 15 of 22 meetings since 2006…The Saints have played the Falcons 95 times in the regular season, more than any other opponent…The Saints are 23-24 all-time against the Falcons at home….New Orleans is 22-26 all-time in games played at Atlanta.

