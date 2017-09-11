Up Next
New Orleans Saints trade for long snapper Jon Dorenbos

Posted 41 minutes ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Coach Sean Payton made the announcement Tuesday

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday, Aug. 29 that the team has acquired long snapper Jon Dorenbos from the Philadelphia Eagles. Tight end John Phillips went to reserved/injured and the Saints terminated the contract of defensive end Jason Jones.

"He's a veteran player," Payton said of Dorenbos. "There is a presence about him. He's done it over a long period of time. ... I think his experience, that will be important, especially for a young kicker (Wil Lutz)."

Dorenbos is entering his 15th season and has played in 201 games. He played collegiately at UTEP and made the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2003. He also played two seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Eagles in 2006.

Dorenbos is an accomplished magician who has appeared on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen" show. He won the Ed Block Courage Award in 2008. Saints fans can follow him on Twitter @JonDorenbos.