  • Wed., Sep. 20, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 22, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 12:00 PM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Panthers The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
  • Mon., Sep. 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Fri., Sep. 29, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Sun., Oct. 01, 2017 8:30 AM CDT Live New Orleans Saints at Dolphins The New Orleans Saints take on the Maimi Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in London.
  • Mon., Oct. 02, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Tue., Oct. 03, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
  • Wed., Oct. 04, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT Live Black and Blue Report Check out the Black and Blue Report, a 30-minute show about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.
New Orleans Saints trade Stephone Anthony to Miami Dolphins

Posted 27 minutes ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Linebacker sent to Miami in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team has traded LB Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Anthony, 6-3, 245 pounds, is in his third season in the NFL. Over the course of his first two seasons (2015-2016), the Clemson product appeared in 26 games, starting 19 contests, and posted 169 tackles, one sack, an interception, seven passes defensed, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, a returned blocked PAT for a defensive two-point conversion and three special teams tackles.

In 2017, Anthony was inactive for the team’s first two regular season games of the season.