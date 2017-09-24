New Orleans Saints trade Stephone Anthony to Miami Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team has traded LB Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2018 undisclosed draft pick. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Anthony, 6-3, 245 pounds, is in his third season in the NFL. Over the course of his first two seasons (2015-2016), the Clemson product appeared in 26 games, starting 19 contests, and posted 169 tackles, one sack, an interception, seven passes defensed, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, a returned blocked PAT for a defensive two-point conversion and three special teams tackles.

In 2017, Anthony was inactive for the team’s first two regular season games of the season.