New Orleans Saints make 37 roster moves

The New Orleans Saints made 37 roster moves Saturday, Sept. 2 to reach the NFL-mandated active roster limit of 53, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints have waived LB Adam Bighill, TE/LS Braedon Bowman , CB Taveze Calhoun, WR Travin Dural , CB Malik Foreman , OL John Fullington, QB Garrett Grayson, TE Garrett Griffin , DE Obum Gwacham, WR De’Quan Hampton, DB Erik Harris, DE Alex Jenkins, WR Jake Lampman, DT Ashaad Mabry, CBs Arthur Maulet and Elijah Mitchell, OL Kristjan Sokoli, CB Damian Swann, C Cameron Tom, OL Landon Turner, T Jerry Ugokwe, RB Darius Victor , LB Jonathan Walton and DT Justin Zimmer. The Saints have terminated the contracts of T Khalif Barnes, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Audie Cole, T Bryce Harris, DT John Hughes III, FB Zach Line, LB Michael Mauti, DT Tony McDaniel and QB Ryan Nassib . They placed OLB Bryan Braman , WR Corey Fuller and TE John Phillips on Injured Reserve. WR Willie Snead IV has been placed on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner.

Beginning Sunday, the Saints and all 32 NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 10 players (in addition to the 10, the Saints and the other three NFC South teams may sign one player to an International Practice Player Contract). The Saints will open the regular season Monday, Sept. 11 when they play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at 6:10 pm CT.