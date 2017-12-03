New Orleans Saints elevate Garrett Griffin, Arthur Maulet from practice squad

The New Orleans Saints on Saturday elevated tight end Garrett Griffin and cornerback Arthur Maulet from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Saints also placed tight end Coby Fleener on injured reserve and waived cornerback De'Vante Harris .

Fleener suffered a concussion late in the Saints' 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Maulet, 5 feet 10, 190 pounds, is from Kenner and went to Bonnabel High School. He played at Memphis and made the Saints as undrafted free agent. He has played in one game this season.

Griffin, 6-4, 240 pounds, attended the Air Force Academy. This will be the first game he will be active for the Saints.

The Saints (8-3) will play host to the Carolina Panthers (8-3) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.