New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, June 16 that they have signed LS Thomas Gafford and DT Tony McDaniel , have placed WR Dan Arnold on Injured Reserve and have waived G Cameron Lee and LS Jesse Schmitt. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Gafford, 6 feet 2, 250 pounds, is a nine-year NFL veteran who has played in 125 career NFL games in addition to two postseason contests with Kansas City (2008-14), Chicago (2015), Oakland (2015) and Denver. In 2016, Gafford was signed by Denver on Nov. 25 and snapped in the final six games for the Broncos, also recording one special teams tackle. The Friendswood, Texas native played in 47 games for the University of Houston, where he snapped in 47 career games.

McDaniel, 6-7, 305, comes to New Orleans after playing for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. After joining the Seahawks in training camp, he appeared in all 16 games with 10 starts and recorded 43 tackles (20 solo), three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2009, the Columbia, S.C., native has played in 78 career games with 19 starts over in 141 career games with 47 starts for Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle and Tampa Bay, accumulating career totals of 280 tackles (168 solo), 11.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. The Tennessee standout appeared in seven postseason games with five starts for the Seahawks from 2013-14 and in 2016, recording 14 tackles (four solo), two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.