New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have placed CB Delvin Breaux on Injured Reserve, claimed WR Austin Carr off of waivers from New England and QB Taysom Hill off of waivers from Green Bay, terminated the contracts of FB John Kuhn and DE Darryl Tapp, have re-signed T Bryce Harris and have signed LB Adam Bighill , WR Travin Dural , OL John Fullington , TE Garrett Griffin , DE Alex Jenkins , CB Arthur Maulet , WR Max McCaffrey , DT David Parry , OL Kristjan Sokoli , C Cameron Tom and OL Landon Turner to the practice squad, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

• Carr, 6 feet 1, 195 pounds, was signed by New England as a free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. In the 2017 preseason, he led the Patriots in receiving with 14 receptions for 153 yards with two touchdowns. The Benicia, Calif., native played in 36 career games at Northwestern and totaled 113 receptions for 1,649 yards and 14 touchdowns. He set the single-season school record as a senior with 1,247 receiving yards and finished tied for second with 90 receptions. Carr tied the school record with 12 touchdown receptions. For his standout campaign, he was named the Richter-Howard Big Ten Receiver of the Year and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection. He also set a school record with a touchdown reception in six straight games from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22, 2016.

• Hill, 6-2, 221, was signed by Green Bay as a free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young. In the 2017 preseason, he completed 14-of-20 passes (70.0 percent) for 149 yards with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 124.8 passer rating. The Pocatello, Idaho native finished his career at BYU with 6,929 yards and 43 touchdowns on 609-of-1,047 passing (58.2 percent) with 31 interceptions. He also added 2,815 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on 534 attempts (5.3 avg.). Hill finished No. 5 in school annals and No. 1 among quarterbacks in rushing yards and posted nine 100-yard rushing games. He finished No. 11 in school history in passing yards. Hill started all 12 games he appeared in as a senior in 2016, finishing with 222 completions on 372 attempts (59.7 percent) for 2,323 yards and 12 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He ran 137 times for 603 yards (4.4 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

• Bighill, 5-10, 230, signed with the Saints following the 2016 season after spending six seasons with the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions, where he posted totals of 489 tackles, 33 sacks, eight forced fumbles, eight interceptions and 69 special teams stops in 99 games. In the 2017 preseason, the former Central Washington standout led New Orleans with 20 tackles (16 solo), one sack, one interception and two passes defensed.

• Dural, 6-2, 207, signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2017 and in the preseason, he posted four catches for 56 yards. In four seasons in Baton Rouge, he played in 46 games with 30 starts and finished his college career with 100 receptions for 1,716 yards and 13 touchdowns with five 100-yard receiving performances.

• Fullington, 6-5, 300, originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of Washington State and has had stints on the practice squads of San Francisco, Arizona and New Orleans for the entire 2016 campaign.

• Griffin, 6-4, 242, was originally signed by New Orleans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of the Air Force Academy. In the 2017 preseason, he posted three receptions for 28 yards. In 44 career games in college, the Louisburg, Ks. native finished his college career with 41 receptions for 678 yards (16.5 avg.) with eight touchdowns.

• Jenkins, 6-6, 270, will serve as the club’s designated international practice squad player in 2017. The Bath, England native competed with New Orleans in the preseason after spending the last four years at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. As a senior in 2016, he registered 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two blocked kicks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble earning second-team All-Southland Conference honors.

• Maulet, 5-10, 190 is a local product who prepped at Bonnabel High School in Kenner and was signed by the club as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis, where in two seasons, he played in 26 games with 21 starts and posted 111 tackles (92 solo), four interceptions, 22 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks. In the 2017 preseason finale vs. Baltimore, he forced and recovered a fumble on special teams.

• McCaffrey, 6-2, 200 was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders out of Duke and after spending a month of his rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad was elevated to the 53-man roster for the NFC Championship. In the 2017 preseason, he led the Packers in receiving with eight receptions for 85 yards. From 2012-15 at Duke, he started 38 of 53 games played and posted 117 catches for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a senior in 2015, he led the Blue Devils with 643 yards and five touchdowns on 52 receptions (12.4 avg.). Coming from a football family, his father, Ed played 13 seasons at wideout in the NFL with three teams and his younger brother, running back Christian, was selected eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers out of Stanford.

• Parry, 6-2, 317, was originally a fifth round draft pick (151st overall) by the Indianapolis Colts out of Stanford in 2015. He started all 32 games he appeared in the last two seasons and posted 90 tackles (58 solo), four sacks and one special teams stop.

• Sokoli, 6-5, 300, was originally a sixth round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks out of Buffalo University in 2015. After appearing in two games with the Seahawks in 2015, he spent most of the 2016 campaign on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts before being elevated to the active roster for the final two weeks.

• Tom, 6-4, 287, is a Baton Rouge native who prepped at Catholic High School. He started 48 consecutive games on the offensive line at Southern Mississippi, including all 16 as a senior in 2016 and was a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection his final two seasons.

• Turner, 6-4, 325, originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2016 and appeared in seven games with one start as a blocking tight end as a rookie. He was a four-year starter at guard for the Tar Heels and an AP first-team All-American as a senior.