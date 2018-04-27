Up Next
  • Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM CDT Replay Saintsations Finalist Auditions Contestants that made it to the final round of auditions will compete for a spot on the field team or appearance team. For more details visit here. 
  • Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM CDT Replay 2018 NFL Draft - Day 1 The 2018 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 26th. Round 1 will begin at 7 p.m. CT, for more details visit here.
  • Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 6:00 PM CDT Replay 2018 NFL Draft - Day 2 Rounds 2-3 of the 2018 NFL Draft will take place at 6 p.m. CT. For more information visit here.
  • Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM CDT Replay New Orleans Saints and Dixie Beer 2018 Draft Super Boil The New Orleans Saints and Dixie Beer are teaming up to host the 2018 Draft Super Boil for Saints Season Ticket Holders on Saturday, April 28 from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). For more information visit here.
  • Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 11:00 AM CDT Replay 2018 NFL Draft - Day 3 Rounds 4-7 of the 2018 NFL Draft will take place at 6 p.m. CT. For more information visit here.
NFL Draft history: A look at the 147th pick

Posted 9 hours ago

By NewOrleansSaints.com

Round five, Pick No. 147:

2017: G Jordan Morgan, Kutztown to Chicago

2016: DE Quinton Jefferson, Maryland to Seattle

2015: QB Brett Hundley, UCLA  to Green Bay

2014: S Ricardo Allen, Purdue to Atlanta

2013: DE Steven Means, Buffalo to Tampa Bay

2012: LB Tank Carder, Texas Christian to Buffalo

2011: CB Rod Issac, Middle Tennessee to Jacksonville

2010: G Mitch Petrus, Arkansas to New York Giants

2009: DB Nic Harris, Oklahoma to Buffalo

2008: LB Alvin Bowen, Iowa State to Buffalo

Over the last 10 drafts, linebackers, guards, defensive ends and defensive backs have been picked two times apiece…Jefferson has posted eight tackles and one sack in nine games for the Seahawks….Hundley started nine games at quarterback for Green Bay in 2017…Ricardo Allen has played in 46 games with 45 starts over the past three seasons, recording 212 tackles, one sack, six interceptions and a fumble recovery, adding two more picks in the 2016 postseason…Steven Means has been a rotational player for Philadelphia the last two seasons…Carder has played in 53 games for Cleveland since 2012, excelling on special teams…Issac played in three games as a rookie for Jacksonville before playing in the Arena Football League from 2012-14…Petrus played in 27 games with four starts for the Giants, New England and Tennessee from 2010-12…Bowen played in two games for Jacksonville in 2011.