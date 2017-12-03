Lottery Second-Chance Winners Get Their Saints GAME ON



Some winners from the Lottery’s first three SAINTS GAME ON! second-chance drawings got their game faces on to watch the New Orleans Saints sail to victory over Tampa Bay on Nov. 5, including Josie Leonard of Picayune, Miss., Robin Long of Thibodaux and Felton Lawrence of Addis who each won a 2017 Saints Suite Access Prize Package including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 300 level suite and a visit by former Saints player, Michael Lewis.

In addition, Walt Carter of Zachary won the Saints Deluxe Prize Package, which included four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, four pregame field passes to be on the field to watch the Saints practice before the game, limo transportation to the game with Lewis, four authentic Saints jerseys and $500 spending cash.

Navy veteran, Walt brought two comrades in service, Robert McGlynn and Mike Chustz, as well as Mike’s wife Michelle. The three men are also coworkers at Entergy. The Nov. 5 game was a particularly fitting one for them to attend as the New Orleans Saints celebrated their annual “Salute to Service” in honor of Veterans Day.

An avid Powerball and Mega Millions player, Walt said he was drawn to the SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-off right after it was launched in August. “I remember seeing the tickets in the dispenser and being fired up about the beginning of football season,” he recalled. “So I first bought one for me and for Robert.”

In total, Walt said he sent in about 10 tickets for the second-chance drawing. “When they called me to say I had won, I was skeptical at first, but then I went online and watched videos of past winners and thought, ‘that’s going to be me!’”

More winners will be out in full force this Sunday to cheer the Saints on against Carolina, including Candace Breaux of Belle Chasse, Susan Parrish of Slidell, Joyce Blizzard of Napoleonville, Julie Warren of Metairie and Tracy St. Clair of Nederland, Texas who each received a set of four 400 suite level seats.

Rachel Landry of Abbeville won the 2017 Saints Tunnel Team Experience, so she’ll be doing her cheers from the sidelines as the Saints take the field Sunday. Her prize package also includes four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, pregame field passes, overnight accommodations and spending cash.

In the first three drawings, another 27 winners won official autographed Saints merchandise which included either a football, helmet or jersey.

It’s not too late for Saints fans to enter their nonwinning SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-offs into the final draw where one lucky winner will walk away with a Saints 2018 Season Prize Package, including four Plaza Sideline tickets for the 2018 football season (preseason and regular season), four pregame field passes for these home games, a 2018 parking pass and a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will also view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria. Details can be found at www.louisianalottery.com/saints-game-on

MORE WAYS TO WIN!

Tailgate with the Louisiana Lottery outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the Saints game this weekend, three hours before kick-off. Purchase three SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-offs ($15 worth) and receive a Lottery New Orleans Saints T-shirt. With a $20 purchase of SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-offs, you will also be entered into a drawing for an official autographed Saints jersey. Mega Millions and Powerball mascots will also be on hand for photos.

Finally, eligible visitors to the Lottery’s Facebook page can enter their Saints score prediction for this weekend’s game for a chance to win an autographed jersey!