Inside the Game: Saints vs Texans series history

SERIES HISTORY

The Houston Texans became the 32nd member of the NFL in 2002, and thus the Texans and Saints have only met four times in the regular season. The teams have one two games apiece, with the home team victorious in every contest. The last regular season meeting between the Texans and Saints came on November 29, 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston; the Texans eviscerated the Black and Gold, 24-6. Saints QB Drew Brees , the all-time record holder for consecutive games with a touchdown pass (54), was in the midst of a second streak at 45 games, yet he failed to find the end-zone; the 45-game streak ranks fifth all-time in league record books. This game was the first since a December 24, 2005 against Detroit that the Saints failed to score a touchdown. In the preseason, the two teams have met on nine previous occasions, and the Texans have the edge, five wins to four. The Saints-Texans exhibition matchup on Aug. 10, 2002 was just the second game of any sort for Houston, after the Texans fell 34-17 to the New York Giants in the Hall of Fame Game five days earlier. The Saints opened the scoring off a five-yard touchdown rush from RB Deuce McAllister. The game entered the fourth quarter tied, yet a field goal from K Kris Brown put the Texans up 13-10 for good. Saints QBs Jake Delhomme and Aaron Brooks each saw significant play time. Delhomme completed 9-of-12 passes for 92 yards and Brooks was successful on 8-of-14 attempts for 79 yards. The Texans finished the preseason 1-4 that year while the Saints finished 3-1. On Saturday, August 20, 2016, following a joint practice with the Texans in Houston, the Saints dropped a 16-9 preseason contest at NRG Stadium in the last exhibition between the two clubs.



