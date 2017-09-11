Inside the Game: Saints vs Texans connections

SAINTS-TEXANS CONNECTIONS



New Orleans LB Michael Mauti played for and served as a team captain for Houston Head Coach Bill O’Brien when he served as head coach at Penn State in his first season in charge of the Nittany Lions in 2012...Texans TE RaShaun Allen played at Southern and was a member of the Saints for the end of the 2015 season and 2016 training camp...Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn was born in Humble, TX, attended Nimitz HS in Houston and was a standout at Texas A&M. He was a member of the Texans from 2002 to 2004 as a cornerback, signing a one-day contract to retire with the club in 2010 and was also the general manager of the Houston Stallions of the Lone Star Football League in 2012…Saints S Chris Banjo attended Kempner (Sugarland, Texas) HS...Saints DE Alex Jenkins played at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas from 2013-16…Saints RB Daniel Lasco prepped at the Woodlands (Texas) HS. Lasco and Texans TE Stephen Anderson were college teammates at the University of California…Saints G Josh LeRibeus was born in Houston...Saints P Thomas Morstead prepped at Pearland (Texas) HS…Saints LB Craig Robertson prepped at Stafford (Texas) HS…Texans RB Alfred Blue prepped at Hahnville HS before attending LSU, where he was a teammate in 2013 of Saints WR Travin Dural...Texans T Chris Clark is a New Orleans native who prepped at McDonogh 35 HS and played at Southern Mississippi… Texans T Treston Decoud is a Covington, La. native who prepped at Lakeshore (Mandeville, La.) HS...Texans WR Andre Hall prepped at Port Allen HS...Saints S Marcus Williams and Texans WR Dres Anderson were college teammates at the University of Utah…Saints Linebackers Coach Mike Nolan served as the defensive line coach at Rice in 1984…New Orleans CB De’Vante Harris played at Texas A&M...Saints Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell is a Clifton, Texas native who played at Texas A&M...Saints WR Brandon Coleman and Texans QB Tom Savage were teammates at Rutgers...New Orleans LB Alex Anzalone, Houston DB Marcus Roberson and WR Chris Thompson were college teammates at the University of Florida...Saints OL Landon Turner and Texans ILB Shakeel Rashad were college teammates at the University of North Carolina...Saints DT John Hughes III and Robertson played with Texans QB Brandon Weeden with the Cleveland Browns from 2012-13. Hughes was tutored by Texans Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver with the Browns from 2014-15...New Orleans LB Jonathan Walton played with both Houston LB Jadaveon Clowney and WR Bruce Ellington at South Carolina...Saints OL Jack Allen and Texans S Kurtis Drummond were college teammates at Michigan State...Saints T/G Andrus Peat and Texans OLB Brennan Scarlett were college teammates at Stanford...New Orleans DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and Houston DE Ufomba Kamalu were college teammates at the University of Miami (Fla.)...Saints DT Ashaad Mabry prepped at MacArthur (San Antonio, Texas) HS and played at the University of Texas-San Antonio from 2011-14...Texans offensive assistant Pat O’Hara was the head coach of the Arena Football League’s New Orleans VooDoo from 2012 to 2014. In 2013, he coached Saints CB Delvin Breaux...Saints DE Alex Okafor and S Kenny Vaccaro were college teammates at the University of Texas...New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2012 when Texans P Shane Lechler played for Oakland. Allen played S at Texans A&M from 1992-95...In 2012, Saints LB Stephone Anthony and Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins were teammates at Clemson. Anthony also was on the same Tigers team with Houston QB Deshaun Watson, WR Germone Hopper, NT D.J. Reader and DT Carlos Watkins...Texans assistant special teams coordinator Doug Colman served as linebackers coach at Tulane form 2010-11. Colman’s father, Wayne, played for New Orleans from 1969-76… Saints TE Michael Hoomanawanui , Texans G Jeff Allen and LB Whitney Mercilus were college teammates at Illinois...Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and Texans Assistant Head Coach Romeo Crennel served on the same coaching staff in Cleveland in 2000...Houston Director of Equipment Services Mike Parsons previously worked in the New Orleans equipment room...Texans Senior Director of Player Engagement Sean Washington played defensive back for the Saints in 1994...Saints RB Mark Ingram and Texans CB Kareem Jackson were college teammates at the University of Alabama...The 2013 Louisville Cardinals squad had a defensive line that included Saints DT Sheldon Rankins and Texans DT Brandon Dunn…New Orleans S Vonn Bell, Saints WR Michael Thomas, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, and Texans WR Braxton Miller were college teammates at Ohio State...Saints RB Travaris Cadet and Texans T Kendall Lamm were college teammates at Appalachian State in 2011...New Orleans Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta, Houston Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo and Wide Receivers Coach Sean Ryan served on the same coaching staff with the New York Giants from 2011-14…Saints CB Damian Swann and Texans S Corey Moore were teammates at the University of Georgia from 2011 to 2014…From 2012 to 2014, Saints CB Taveze Calhoun played with Texans LB Benardrick McKinney at Mississippi State...In 2015 and 2016, Saints T Ryan Ramczyk was the college teammate of Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale at the University of Wisconsin.