Inside the Game: Saints vs Ravens connections

SAINTS-RAVENS CONNECTIONS

The Ravens won their second Lombardi Trophy in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, taking Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013...



Saints RB Darius Victor prepped at Northwestern(Hyattsville, Md.) HS and then played at Towson, where he was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection in 2014 and 2015...



Saints K Wil Lutz was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 and spent the entire preseason with them, before joining the Saints prior to Week One…



Ravens RB Benjamin Watson spent three seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2013 to 2015. While a member of the squad, he recorded 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a banner 2015 campaign when he finished with 74 receptions for 825 yards and six touchdowns...



Saints TE Trey Edmunds played for the University of Maryland as a graduate transfer in 2016…



Saints WR Brandon Coleman was born in Accokeek, Md. and attended Bishop McNamara HS in Forestville, Md…



Saints CB Ken Crawley was born in Washington, D.C. and attended H.D. Woodson HS in the District of Columbia...



Saints WR Corey Fuller prepped at Woodlawn (Baltimore, Md.) HS...



Ravens LB Lamar Louis was born in Breaux Bridge, LA and attended LSU...



Ravens DB Lardarius Webb played college football at Nicholls State...



Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon attended Louisiana Tech and in 2015 was named Most Valuable Player of the New Orleans Bowl…



Ravens DB Otha Foster is a native of Angie, La...



Saints LB Adam Bighill and Ravens LB Boseko Lokombo were teammates on the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League…



Ravens WR Mike Wallace is a New Orleans native who attended O. Perry Walker HS, played at the University of Mississippi and was brought to the Miami Dolphins in 2013 as a free agent, by New Orleans Assistant General Manager College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland, who served as general manager for the Dolphins...



Ravens LB Tim Williams was born in Baton Rouge and attended Louisiana State University Laboratory HS...



In 2010, Saints RB Mark Ingram and Ravens LB C.J. Mosley were college teammates at Alabama...



Saints T Khalif Barnes and Baltimore Assistant Offensive Line Coach Richard Angulo were teammates in Jacksonville from 2007-08...



New Orleans Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple and Baltimore Head Coach John Harbaugh, were college teammates at Miami (Ohio)...



Between 2011 and 2013, the Colorado State offense featured Saints QB Garrett Grayson and Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore...



From 2012 to 2014, Crawley and Ravens T Stephane Nembot played together at Colorado...



In 2013 and 2014, Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent and Ravens Offensive Assistant Andy Bischoff served on the same coaching staff in Chicago...



In 2013 and 2014, Saints DB Damian Swann and Ravens C Brandon Kublanow were both members of the Georgia Bulldogs football team...



From 2014-15, Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Kevin O’Dea and Ravens Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen served on the same coaching staff in Tampa Bay. Cullen and New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Bradford Banta served on the same staff in Detroit in 2008...



Cullen tutored New Orleans DT John Hughes III in Cleveland in 2013. He served as defensive line coach at LSU in 1999…



New Orleans G Larry Warford and Baltimore WR Chris Matthews were college teammates at the University of Kentucky from 2009-2011...



From 2013-2015, Saints WR Travin Dural and Louis were college teammates at LSU...



In 2007 and 2008, Saints QB Chase Daniel and Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin were college teammates at Missouri and also played together with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015…



In 2012 and 2013, Saints OL Landon Turner and Ravens T James Hurst were both members of the North Carolina Tar Heels offensive line...



In 2012, Saints LB Manti Te’o was teammates with Ravens T Ronnie Stanley at Notre Dame…



Saints DE Obum Gwacham played with Ravens FB Ricky Ortiz at Oregon State in 2013 and 2014…



In 2014, Saints DB De’Vante Harris played with Ravens G/T Jermaine Eluemunor at Texas A&M… From 2009 to 2011, Saints S Kenny Vaccaro , Saints DE Alex Okafor, and Ravens K Justin Tucker were teammates at Texas…



Saints S Marcus Williams and Ravens WR Tim Patrick were teammates at Utah…



Saints WR Corey Fuller and Ravens TE Ryan Malleck were teammates at Virginia Tech.



