Inside the Game: Saints vs Panthers Connections

Saints-Panthers Connections
- WR
Ted Ginn Jr.played for the Panthers in 2013 and from 2015-16 and LB A.J. Kleinwas a fifth round (148th overall) draft pick of Carolina in 2013 and played four seasons with the club, playing in 60 games with 23 starts, making 155 tackles, four sacks, an interception, a pass defense, three forced fumbles and 27 special teams stops.
- TE
Coby Fleenerand Carolina DE Mario Addison were teammates with Indianapolis in 2012.
- Panthers S Mike Adams and Quarterbacks Coach Ken Dorsey played for Saints linebackers Coach Mike Nolan, when he served as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Carolina Tight Ends Coach Pete Hoerner served on Nolan’s San Francisco offensive coaching staff from 2005-08.
- Carolina Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey served as special teams coordinator/defensive assistant at LSU from 2011-13. Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta and McGaughey served on the same Kansas City coaching staff in 2002 and with the New York Giants from 2007-10. S
Rafael Bushprepped at Williston-Elko (Williston, S.C.) HS and played at South Carolina State.
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Kevin O’Dea and Carolina Head Coach Ron Rivera and Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks served on the same coaching staff with Chicago.
- Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16.
- Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school’s 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams where he played with Panthers DE Julius Peppers. S
Chris Banjo, FB John Kuhnand Peppers were teammates in Green Bay. Curry and McGaughey served on the same staff in San Francisco in 2015.
- Panthers Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington played TE at Grambling State from 1989-90.
- Panthers Running Backs Coach Jim Skipper served in the same position with the Saints from 1986-95 and served on the same New York Giants offensive coaching staff with Saints Head Coach Sean Payton from 1999-2000.
- Saints Director Of Player Engagement Fred McAfee also played for Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula when he served as offensive coordinator of Tampa Bay in 1999.
- Carolina Assistant Defensive Line Coach Sam Mills III is the son of former Saints LB Sam Mills, who played for New Orleans from 1986-94 and is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame and the club’s All-50th Team.
- Panthers Running Game Coordinator John Matsko served in the same position in New Orleans from 1994-96. Matsko and Giunta served on the same St. Louis Rams coaching staff from 1999-2000.