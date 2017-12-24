Inside the Game: Saints vs Falcons Connections

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Connections
- New Orleans running back
Alvin Kamarais an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
- Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen’s father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05. Allen tutored Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub when he served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014.
- Saints kicker
Wil Lutzis a Newnan native who played at Georgia State.
- New Orleans linebackers coach Mike Nolan served as defensive coordinator of the Falcons from 2012-14.
- New Orleans quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi served on the Falcons coaching staff in 2009.
- New Orleans safety
Rafael Bushwas signed by Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and spent the first 16 weeks of the season on their practice squad before being elevated to the active roster for week 17 and the postseason.
- Saints tackle/guard
Andrus Peatand Falcons tight ends Austin Hooper and Levine Toilolo were teammates at Stanford.
- New Orleans linebacker
Craig Robertson, Atlanta's wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and center Alex Mack were teammates in Cleveland. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordanand Mack were college teammates at California.
- Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones played at both Jesuit High School and LSU.
- Atlanta Assistant Special Teams Coach Alex Sutulovich and Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael served on the same staff at Louisiana Tech from 1997-99.
- Saints center
Max Ungerand Falcons fullback Derrick Coleman and guard Mike Person were teammates in Seattle. Unger was tutored by Atlanta Offensive Line Coach Chris Morgan in Seattle in 2014.
- Saints linebacker Nate Stupar played for Atlanta from 2014-15.
- Falcons cornerback Robert Alford is a native of Hammond who starred at Southeastern Louisiana University.
- Atlanta secondary coach Doug Mallory served as defensive coordinator at LSU.
- New Orleans defensive tackle,
Sheldon Rankinsprepped at Eastside (Covington, Ga.) HS.
- Falcons Director of College Scouting, Steve Sabo, served as a pro scout with the Saints from 1996-98.
- New Orleans running back
Mark Ingramand Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones were college teammates at the University of Alabama.
- New Orleans safety
Vonn Bellprepped at Rossville (Ga.) Ridgeland HS.
- Saints cornerback
P.J. Williamsand Falcons running back Devonta Freeman were college teammates at Florida State.
- New Orleans defensive end Hau’oli Kikaha and Atlanta wide receiver Marvin Hall were college teammates at Washington.
- Safety
Chris Banjo, fullback Zach Line, cornerback Sterling Mooreand punter Thomas Morsteadplayed with Jets tackle Kelvin Beachum at Southern Methodist.