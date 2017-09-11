Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 3, Houston Texans 0

Drew Brees made his preseason debut for the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and led his team to a 3-0 halftime lead over the Houston Texans.
Saints stars
The Texans only mustered 23 yards of offense and one first down in the first quarter. Tom Savage started at quarterback for the Texans and was replaced late in the first half by DeShain Watson, a rookie from Clemson.
Brees was 11 of 15 for 76 yards but could only lead the Saints to one scoring drive, which ended with a 26-yard field goal by
The Saints' other first-round pick, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, didn't play. Bryce Harris started at left tackle.
Key stats
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees, 11 of 15 for 76 yards
Adrian Peterson, six carries for 15 yards
Houston Texans
Tom Savage, 10 of 16 for 79 yards
Lamar Miller, three carries for 14 yards
Bruce Ellington, four catches for 29 yards