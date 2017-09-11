Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 3, Houston Texans 0

Drew Brees made his preseason debut for the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and led his team to a 3-0 halftime lead over the Houston Texans.

Saints stars Adrian Peterson , Mark Ingram II and Cam Jordan also made their preseason debuts after being healthy scratches in the first two weeks of preseason. First-round draft pick Marshon Lattimore played in his second consecutive game and the cornerback out of Ohio State had two nice pass breakups and a tackle as the Saints defense turned in another solid performance.

The Texans only mustered 23 yards of offense and one first down in the first quarter. Tom Savage started at quarterback for the Texans and was replaced late in the first half by DeShain Watson, a rookie from Clemson.

Brees was 11 of 15 for 76 yards but could only lead the Saints to one scoring drive, which ended with a 26-yard field goal by Wil Lutz . Peterson, seeing his first preseason action since 2011, had six carries for 15 carries while Ingram had four carries for nine yards. Ted Ginn Jr. had the team's lone big play of the half, a nice 24-yard run.

The Saints' other first-round pick, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, didn't play. Bryce Harris started at left tackle.

Key stats

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees, 11 of 15 for 76 yards

Adrian Peterson, six carries for 15 yards

Michael Thomas , four catches for 27 yards

Houston Texans

Tom Savage, 10 of 16 for 79 yards

Lamar Miller, three carries for 14 yards

Bruce Ellington, four catches for 29 yards