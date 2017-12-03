Game recap: New Orleans Saints 31, Carolina Panthers 21

The victory also guaranteed the Saints their first winning season since 2013.
The Saints will play at the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday in another kety division contest. The Falcons (7-5) lost to the Minnesota Vikings 14-9 to drop off the pace in the NFC South.
New Orleans raced to an early 21-7 lead and was able to pull away thanks to some complementary football as the offense, defense and special teams all contributed.
The Saints scored on a 2-yard
In the second half the Saints added a 20-yard Kamara TD run and a 31-yard
Brees moved into second place on the NFL's all-time completions list with a 32-yard strike to Thomas. Kamara continued to re-write the record books as he scored a touchdown for the sixth consecutive game, the first Saint to do that in a single season since Pierre Thomas in 2008 (Jimmy Graham did it over two seasons).
Kamara also became the third rookie in NFL history to have 600 yards rushing and receiving in the same season joining joining Billy Sims (1980) and Charley Taylor (1964). Kamara has 606 rushing yards on 86 carries (7.0 average) and 614 receiving yards on 59 catches (10.4). He has 11 touchdowns.
Ingram has run for 922 yards on 180 carries (5.1 average) and has caught 42 passes for 255 yards. He has nine touchdowns.
New Orleans Saints stat leaders
Drew Brees, 25 of 34 for 269 with one TD
Mark Ingram, 14 carries for 85 yards with one TD
Michael Thomas, five catches for 70 yards with one TD
Carolina Panthers stat leaders
Cam Newton, 17 of 27 for 183 yards with two TDs
Jonathan Stewart, 11 carries for 45 yards with one TD
Devin Funchess, four catches for 60 yards with one TD